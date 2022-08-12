Read full article on original website
DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117
A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
DC Preview: Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1
Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman’s most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there’s always...
DC Preview: Catwoman #46
Lines are blurred as Eiko Hasigawa and Catwoman start playing too nice with one another and each lets their guard down—and in a ruthless city like Gotham, you can’t trust anyone but yourself to watch your back. And Catwoman should know better than to let an old flame get into her head again…that’s her job.
DC Preview: Nightwing #95
Heartless has an extra-giant jar that has Blockbuster’s name on it, but as a man of refined taste, Heartless doesn’t just collect any type of heart…he waits for someone to experience a specific emotion in particular before taking it all away from them and adding it into his collection. Does Nightwing have what it takes to save the life of the very man who’s been trying to take everything away from Dick Grayson, including his life?
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #2
And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2
BATTLE WITH THE BEASTLY MUDHORN! Having tracked down a valuable quarry, the Mandalorian must now contend with thieving bandits. Will the Mandalorian battle it out with the Jawas or is an alliance in the cards?. Written by: Rodney Barnes. Art by: Georges Jeanty. Cover by: Kaare Andrews. Page Count: 28...
Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and The Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it’s an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land, as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron’s not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard…
DC Preview: Black Adam #3
Black Adam is dead, and the Mesopotamian gods of Akkad are having a field day. Are the gods real or are they merely figments of human imagination? Accepting death but denied redemption, Black Adam becomes an ersatz Gilgamesh as he journeys through Akkadian Hell while Malik, his young descendant, goes to extreme and unethical measures to try and revive him, all the while wondering if he should save the life of one of the greatest evils the world has ever known.
DC Preview: Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #6
The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha (but were they, though? More on that to come, kids…) but there’s one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick! Robin the Boy Wonder is lost in time like some kind of chrono-Home Alone…and to find him, Batman and Superman will need to get creative!
DC Preview: Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4
Young Justice against the world! The fake reality that Superboy, Impulse, and Robin are trapped in has completely turned against them, sending the full force of the JLA and the Titans they grew up with against them. It will take all of their combined might to fight through this onslaught and find out who is responsible for their imprisonment. Meanwhile, Wonder Girl, Arrowette, and Red Tornado head to San Francisco’s Titans Island in search of assistance, but all they find are bad memories.
Titan Comics Preview: Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1
NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Kamen Rider Zero-One is the first Kamen Rider TV series to debut during the Reiwa period and the 50th overall in the Franchise!. Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear...
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #1
The mutants are Deviants. Eternals are coded to correct excess deviation. The mutants are eternal, Mars colonizers, ever-spreading. Eternals know what they should do. Our heroes don’t want to, but can they resist the murderous designs coded into their body as surely as any Sentinel? And if they can’t, can anyone survive the coming judgment?
EXCLUSIVE AHOY Preview: Justice Warriors #3
Courtesy of AHOY Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the preview for Justice Warriors #3. Set for release next week on August 17th, it’s a series AIPT has rather liked as it mixes satire, cops, and comedy well. For more on this series, don’t miss our interview with the creators!...
DC Previe: The Flash #785
Just when the speedsters seem to have snapped Barry out of Pariah’s clutches, Wallace seems to be falling in…and the creator of Barry’s mind prisons isn’t about to let the team of speedsters just run off. And even if they could, where exactly would they run to…? The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline races to its conclusion!
Marvel launches ‘Marvel’s Voices: Amadeus Cho’ #11
Marvel Comics is launching a new chapter in the Marvel’s Voices line, featuring Amadeus Cho. Written by John Tsuei with art by Lynne Yoshii, the Infinity Comic is available on Marvel Unlimited right now. What’s Marvel’s Voices: Amadeus Cho #11 about?. Marvel’s Voices shines a spotlight on...
Marvel Preview: Ms. Marvel & Moon Knight #1
THE FIST OF KHONSHU MEETS THE EMBIGGENED FIST OF MS. MARVEL! MARC SPECTOR, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, protects the travelers of night…but what about those traveling to bring him death? A mechanical (and maniacal!) threat brings MS. MARVEL into Moon Knight’s orbit, and the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death! The mystery teased in last month’s team-up with WOLVERINE continues to unfurl as the super hero spectacle of the summer sizzles on stands!
‘Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 2: The Engine Job’ review
Something is refreshing about Doctor Aphra as a character in a universe where the good guys seem to take themselves far too seriously. An adventurer and artifact hunter, Aphra is also quite good at getting herself into trouble, as is seen in the latest collection out this week titled The Engine Job. Collecting Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #6-10, Alyssa Wong continues to write an exceptional lead character and proves they are very good at getting Doctor Aphra in and out of trouble in the nick of time.
DC Preview: DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2
The survivors of a horrifying vampire attack, led by Deathstroke, take shelter with Talia al Ghul. With intel from a hero recently saved from vampirism, John Constantine prepares them for a (suicide) mission, while Midnighter goes through every scenario in his head and finds out the dark truth. Meanwhile the mysterious vampire Lord Cinder has become aware of their plans and prepares a surprise…
‘Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty’ #3 opens a Pandora’s box of secrets
The first two issues of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty were a charming and fun return to form for Steve’s comics as well as an interesting step into a brand new plot. Issue #3 begins to unravel those mysteries a bit more, touching on key moments like the Peggy and Bucky showdown as well as unmasking Steve’s new threat.
‘X-Men Legends’ #1 features the early days of Wolverine
X-Men Legends gets a new number one this week with a story by comics legend Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter. Thomas talked about the new series a few months ago in X-Men Monday, which should have fans of Wolverine very excited. In X-Men Legends #1, Thomas and Wachter explore the delicate time Logan was still fighting for Canada and not yet an X-Men. We’re talking fighting Hulk and going on secret missions kind of storytelling.
