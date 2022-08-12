Young Justice against the world! The fake reality that Superboy, Impulse, and Robin are trapped in has completely turned against them, sending the full force of the JLA and the Titans they grew up with against them. It will take all of their combined might to fight through this onslaught and find out who is responsible for their imprisonment. Meanwhile, Wonder Girl, Arrowette, and Red Tornado head to San Francisco’s Titans Island in search of assistance, but all they find are bad memories.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO