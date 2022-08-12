Ribbon cutting welcomes STEAM lab to Fairhope East Elementary School

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG )– Staff and students at Fairhope East Elementary welcomed the new STEAM weather monitoring station Friday, Aug. 12.

The tool keeps the community informed of weather condition and serves as a learning tool for students. Instead of learning directly out of a textbook, students will have the opportunity to watch live weather from the multiple camera on the monitor.

“It just means so much to my students, they have real world applicable data that they can learn about instead of just learning about weather instruments online or using the ones that are handheld,” said Fairhope East Elementary sixth grade science teacher, Lisa Hood. “Not only can we use the handhelds ones, but we can compare it to digital ones with real time data.”

STEAM is becoming more popular in all Baldwin County schools, but Fairhope East Elementary is the only school in the county to have the weather monitor.

After learning about weather and using the new weather station, sixth grader Linnie Grace Stacey says she wants to be a meteorologist when she grows up. Stacey also said that she is intrigued by everything when it comes to weather.

“To me, it’s like the different types of weather like hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunami’s, I really like those three,” said Stacey. “I think they’re cool to study and learn about because I want to know what we can do maybe later on to prevent people from the devastation that they have to go through.”

The new weather station has cameras and a radar to track any bad weather that may be headed to Baldwin County. Students said their favorite thing about the weather station is how they can check to see whether recess will be inside or outside.

