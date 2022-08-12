Read full article on original website
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
Erik ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of Premier League fixture against Brentford
Manchester United will face Brentford on the second game week of the Premier League season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a dismal loss to Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening weekend of the season. After wins for the rest...
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
A furious Rafael van der Vaart destroys Barcelona 'mafia' in explosive rant live on Dutch TV
Rafael van der Vaart unleashed his most explosive rant yet prior to Barcelona's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano - dismantling the entire club. The Catalan giants are struggling financially, but have still managed to add Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to their squad this summer.
Manchester City players vote for new club captain with five-man leadership group revealed
Manchester City's players and staff have now voted for the club's new captain, following the departure of Fernandinho this summer. Pep Guardiola's squad have got off to a flying start in the new campaign. An opening weekend win over West Ham at the London Stadium was followed up by a...
Nathan Ake words offer Pep Guardiola chance to tweak Manchester City system
It is safe to say that Manchester City’s strength-in-depth at left-back is far from encouraging currently. While Joao Cancelo deputised in sensational fashion last term, covering both flanks at different points of the season could lead to overburdening the multi-functional full-back. With a seasoned option in Oleksandr Zinchenko joining...
Pep Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted against signing Chelsea's new arrival Marc Cucurella
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why his side did not choose to sign new Chelsea arrival Marc Cucurella this summer. The Spanish left-back signed for the Blues from Brighton last week, despite being heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium throughout much of the summer transfer window.
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
