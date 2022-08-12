Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Man accused of assaulting father with gun in Paris
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man reportedly hit his father with a pistol in Paris early morning Sunday. Paris Police said they responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 500 block of NE 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to officers, they located a 41-year-old victim of an assault upon arrival.
easttexasradio.com
One Murdered, One Wounded, One In Custody
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 300-block of E. Grove Friday morning and found the body of 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner lying in the yard. Officers located a second victim, Jakellia Turner, with a gunshot wound to her legs, who is the daughter of Alicia. Officers arrested 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell of Paris. They charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she shot the two victims.
eparisextra.com
Identities of victims released after Paris woman admits to murder, assault
The identities of the two victims of Lilandria Shiaire Bell, of Paris, have been released. The victims have been identified and their family has been notified, according to Alice Webb of the Paris Police Department. The murder victim has been identified as Alicia Marie Turner and the assault with a...
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 15, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bailey,Jaqualin Randy – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; ASSAULT. Baker,Terry Lee – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Barnes,Tracie Michelle – POSS CS PG...
KXII.com
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a man for indecency with a child. Police said they began an investigation on August 5, 2022 for an assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child allegation, and arrested Aaron Colton Ewing on Thursday. Ewing is charged with:. assault...
easttexasradio.com
Paris PD Investigating Homicide
Paris Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of E Grove St at 12:15 this (Friday) morning. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year old deceased woman lying in the yard. Officers located a second woman with a gunshot wounds to her legs. Officers arrested 34 year old Lilandria Shiaire Bell, of Paris, and charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she was the person that shot the two victims. Names of the victims are being withheld until the investigation is concluded.
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced probation for animal cruelty
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for reportedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago. On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.
KXII.com
OSBI assisting investigation of missing Louisiana woman
(KXII) -OSBI has been requested to assist in a multi-state missing person investigation. Authorities say on August 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case, left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado. Her family members say they lost contact with her while she was traveling on Hwy 271 between Paris, Texas and Hugo,...
Texas Rangers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive out of Rains County
UPDATE — Around 5 p.m., Sean Alsip was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Alsip was taken to the Rains County Jail without incident. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they say could be armed and […]
KXII.com
Paris Police investigate multiple fraud auto purchases
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said they are investigating two fraudulent auto purchases that happened Tuesday. Paris Police said they spoke with the victim of a vehicle theft Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim reported they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 15, 2022
FOSTER, STEVEN LANE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. BERRYHILL, CHARLES DWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE LIC INVALID W/PREV CONV OR S. BLACK, DAVID JOE – CCC/MTR-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=. RAISSEZ, LISA PENNINGTON – MTR – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. GEURIN, MATTHEW ALLEN – JNSI/POSS CS PG 1...
News On 6
OSBI Joins In Search For Missing Louisiana Woman
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping search for a woman whose vehicle was found abandoned in Fort Towson, Oklahoma. The OSBI said Caitlyn Rose Case, 33, was last heard from by family members on August 5, 2022, as she was on her way from Louisiana to Colorado. Authorities...
KXII.com
Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Denison left four people injured. Public Information Officer Emily Agans said it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower and Coffin Street. She said a vehicle was making a left turn when the two cars collided. All four of the people involved were...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report 08.08.22
Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be investigated.
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
KXII.com
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 9 years ago Isaac and Deb Henson started the beginning of what would turn into one of their neighborhoods holiday traditions. Deb Henson said, “We started with a few inflatables and it just grew and over time it became the whole entire yard for Halloween and Christmas and then we had several other inflatables for other holidays.”
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
KXII.com
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a retired Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Bond has been set at $50,000 by a Hopkins County JP for 39-year-old Audra Lee Duran. She was arrested Sunday for Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. The charge is a 2nd degree felony. Sixty-six-year-old Geraldine Dean Harris was booked...
KXII.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
