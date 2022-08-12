Read full article on original website
Family honors late North Side coach with non-profit
The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative is meant to provide opportunities for youth that will expose them to high-level skills in sports, business and life.
Times-Union Newspaper
Area Teams Ramp Up Sports Schedules Before First?Big Week
FORT WAYNE – Warsaw girls golf continued an impressive start to its season with a third place finish at the Concordia Invitational at Foster Park golf course Saturday. The Tigers narrowly missed out on second place, finishing a stroke behind Dwenger with a 343. On the Individual side of...
WANE-TV
SHOP Waynedale! returns for another year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — SHOP Waynedale! returns in 2022 and begins on Monday, August 15. The event was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help local businesses. Camille Garrison from the SHOP Waynedale committee joined First News Sunday on August 14 to share more on how to get involved. You can watch that full interview at the top of this article.
WANE-TV
Jim Dine exhibition set to open at University of Saint Francis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis will celebrate a renowned American artist starting Monday. The Jim Dine exhibition will feature the Cincinnati artist through October. Watch the interview above to learn more about Jim Dine, his artwork, and how USF students got involved in the...
WANE-TV
Meeting Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The newest title holders for Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Oustanding Teen 2023 stopped by the WANE 15 studios. Check out the interview above to learn more about Cydney Bridges and Amarra Nester’s social impact initiatives and what they’re looking forward to about holding the titles.
WOWO News
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
wfft.com
Terrance Miles Youth Initiative holds Launch Event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People came together Saturday morning and afternoon at the Trufit Sport & Fitness for the Terrance Miles Youth Initiative launch event. It was a free event with Olympic-themed games, live entertainment, food, drinks, and more. The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative held the event to...
WANE-TV
Founder of Lexi’s Voice speaking at The Rotary Club
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday. The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert issued for Michigan man last seen in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Lansing Police Department in Michigan is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley, described as a 68-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Beasley was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031.
WANE-TV
2 bars and ‘bottle store’ planned for old Columbia Street West location on The Landing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While The Landing is known for its historic characteristics, it just keeps on getting bigger and better. A “bottle store” and two bars are set to join The Landing’s lineup in the old Columbia Street West spot. According to a new...
WANE-TV
High schoolers encouraged to apply for mayor’s Youth Engagement Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply for Mayor Henry’s Youth Engagement Council. The council meets throughout the 2022-23 school year to serve the community in various ways. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to...
WANE-TV
Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
WANE-TV
Cirque Italia: Water Circus comes to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The big top is making its way to Fort Wayne this weekend. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. This pirate-themed atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts will give the audience a unique European-style performance. A sneak peek of...
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, benefits Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, is being held Sunday at Parkview Field. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. The festival is back in...
WANE-TV
Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Islamic Center gives free school supplies to elementary, middle school students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A donation drive to benefit elementary and middle school students has been organized Sunday at the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne. A giveaway with school supplies and backpacks will be set up at the Islamic Center as a drive-up and pick-up for students and their parents starting at 3 p.m.
WANE-TV
Memorial walk honors deputy killed saving partner 25 years ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 25 years ago, an Allen County sheriff’s deputy died in the line of duty saving his partner’s life. Monday, friends, family and fellow first responders honored his life with a memorial walk. A group gathered at Four D’s Bar and Grill and...
