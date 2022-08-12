ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Area Teams Ramp Up Sports Schedules Before First?Big Week

FORT WAYNE – Warsaw girls golf continued an impressive start to its season with a third place finish at the Concordia Invitational at Foster Park golf course Saturday. The Tigers narrowly missed out on second place, finishing a stroke behind Dwenger with a 343. On the Individual side of...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

SHOP Waynedale! returns for another year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — SHOP Waynedale! returns in 2022 and begins on Monday, August 15. The event was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help local businesses. Camille Garrison from the SHOP Waynedale committee joined First News Sunday on August 14 to share more on how to get involved. You can watch that full interview at the top of this article.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Jim Dine exhibition set to open at University of Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis will celebrate a renowned American artist starting Monday. The Jim Dine exhibition will feature the Cincinnati artist through October. Watch the interview above to learn more about Jim Dine, his artwork, and how USF students got involved in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Meeting Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The newest title holders for Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Oustanding Teen 2023 stopped by the WANE 15 studios. Check out the interview above to learn more about Cydney Bridges and Amarra Nester’s social impact initiatives and what they’re looking forward to about holding the titles.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex

Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Terrance Miles Youth Initiative holds Launch Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People came together Saturday morning and afternoon at the Trufit Sport & Fitness for the Terrance Miles Youth Initiative launch event. It was a free event with Olympic-themed games, live entertainment, food, drinks, and more. The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative held the event to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Founder of Lexi’s Voice speaking at The Rotary Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday. The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert issued for Michigan man last seen in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Lansing Police Department in Michigan is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley, described as a 68-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Beasley was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

High schoolers encouraged to apply for mayor’s Youth Engagement Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply for Mayor Henry’s Youth Engagement Council. The council meets throughout the 2022-23 school year to serve the community in various ways. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to...
WANE-TV

Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Cirque Italia: Water Circus comes to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The big top is making its way to Fort Wayne this weekend. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. This pirate-themed atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts will give the audience a unique European-style performance. A sneak peek of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN

