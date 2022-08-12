Woman creates new dating app for conservatives

(KFOR/Storyful) – The sister of former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has created a dating app for right wing conservatives called The Right Stuff.

In the video above, Ryann McEnany says the app is an invite-only platform, “so not just anyone can join.”

Women can get premium subscriptions by inviting other women to the app, but men must pay for the same subscription, though pricing was not mentioned.

“By the way, those are the only two options. Ladies and gentlemen,” McEnany says. “We need to get back to the right way of dating.”

According to Storyful, the app will be launched in September, though an official date has not yet been announced.

McEnany says users can sign up for early access by visiting The Right Stuff’s website , which reads, “Other dating apps have gone woke. We bring people together with shared values and similar passions.”

The site also reads, “View profiles without pronouns, your next match is here,” and “Connect with people who aren’t offended by everything.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.