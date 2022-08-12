Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
Denver Broncos sign star linebacker to bolster defense
The Denver Broncos added a boost to their defense by linebacker Joe Schobert, who figures to make an impact right away. In the AFC West, perhaps great defensive play will negate great offensive play. The Denver Broncos are hoping to continue that motto with their latest acquisition. On Monday, NFL...
Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts
The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
Baylor football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Baylor football shocked the Big 12 last year. This year the Bears are out to prove they can retain their crown by reloading instead of rebuilding. Dave Aranda enters Year 3 in Waco in considerably better shape than last year, with a Big 12 Championship in the trophy case. Now...
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
49ers not optimistic about Jimmie Ward playing in Week 1
With just under a month before the NFL season kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers are not sure they will have Jimmie Ward available for week 1. The San Francisco 49ers kick off their 2022 NFL season on September 11th in Chicago against the Bears at 1:00 pm EST. But head coach Kyle Shanahan is not confident that he will have his safety, Jimmie Ward, for the opening week after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s practice.
Cardinals: 3 roster moves keeping St Louis from World Series contention
The St. Louis Cardinals still have some pieces to figure out before they can be considered contenders for the World Series. While the Cardinals were able to sweep the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees recently, they struggled mightily this week with the lowly Colorado Rockies and against their division rival Milwaukee Brewers.
