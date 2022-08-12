ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants

New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos sign star linebacker to bolster defense

The Denver Broncos added a boost to their defense by linebacker Joe Schobert, who figures to make an impact right away. In the AFC West, perhaps great defensive play will negate great offensive play. The Denver Broncos are hoping to continue that motto with their latest acquisition. On Monday, NFL...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts

The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
TAMPA, FL
49ers not optimistic about Jimmie Ward playing in Week 1

With just under a month before the NFL season kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers are not sure they will have Jimmie Ward available for week 1. The San Francisco 49ers kick off their 2022 NFL season on September 11th in Chicago against the Bears at 1:00 pm EST. But head coach Kyle Shanahan is not confident that he will have his safety, Jimmie Ward, for the opening week after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
