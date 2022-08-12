Read full article on original website
1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to Officer Anselmo Templado, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the northbound 405 Freeway in Irvine on Saturday morning. A man in his 50s was found lying by the roadway in the [..]
1 Person Dead 2 Others Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lake Elsinore (Lake Elsinore, CA)
Deputies arrest a suspect after fleeing from the scene on foot. The suspect was involved in a motor vehicle crash that killed one person and left two others injured. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
Pedestrian killed following multi-vehicle crash in Bell
A pedestrian died Saturday night after he was hit by a car that crashed into four other vehicles in Bell. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Walker and Gage avenues. According to Sgt. Marron of the Bell Police Department, a Dodge Charger crashed into a sedan in the intersection and […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Amber Alert Deactivated Following Suspect Arrest in Abduction of Riverside Tot
CHP had deactivated a statewide Amber Alert for the abduction of a one-year-old. The alert was issued Monday from the Riverside area, to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though...
Jurupa child allegedly snatched found safe, suspect arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted today from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident.
oc-breeze.com
CHP: Decedent identified in state property death
On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead
A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
BET
Every Victim In The Deadly Windsor Hills Intersection Crash Has Been Identified
Each person involved in the fiery, multi-vehicle collision at a Windsor Hills, California intersection earlier this month have been identified with the final two names being released to the public. According to NBC Los Angeles, 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Natesha Lewis were killed during the August 4 crash when...
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
A dumpster fire in Santa Ana was put out before it could spread to a nearby building
A rapid response and a coordinated fire attack kept a fire in a commercial dumpster in Santa Ana from extending into an adjacent building on Sunday evening. OCFA Firefighters, including Battalion 9, Engines 74 and 79, & Truck 76 received the call for the fire in the area of E. Glenwood Pl. & S. Standard Ave. at 6:35.
One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large
Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known. Deputies did not provide suspect information.
Video captures massive mudslide in California mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
