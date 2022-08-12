ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
SCSO seeks help identifying subject

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
Theriot Promoted to SRO Sergeant

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Theriot, current School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Sergeant (Sgt.), within the SRO Division. Sgt. Brandon Theriot began his Law Enforcement career in 2012 with the Terrebonne...
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say

New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
Public Safety
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
