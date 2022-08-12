Read full article on original website
LDWF: Man charged with DWI after boat with 10-year-old onboard overturns on Intracoastal Waterway
Carl Cressionie, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
houmatimes.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
wgno.com
Motorcyclist and car collide head-on, causing fatal crash in Lafourche Parish
CHACKBAY, La. (WGNO) — An investigation into a two-vehicle head-on collision began after a motorcyclist was killed in Lafourche Parish Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened at 2 p.m. on La. Highway 20 near La. Hwy 307. Troopers say 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever, was on...
Juvenile shot outside a Houma bowling alley says Terrebonne sheriff
An altercation outside a bowling alley in Houma ends with shots fired and a juvenile injured with a gunshot wound. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the shooting happened shortly after 11:00 pm on Saturday in the parking lot
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect
The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting. The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.
houmatimes.com
Theriot Promoted to SRO Sergeant
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Theriot, current School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Sergeant (Sgt.), within the SRO Division. Sgt. Brandon Theriot began his Law Enforcement career in 2012 with the Terrebonne...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail protest ends when authorities break in, citing activation of sprinklers
On the third day of a protest by high-security inmates at the Orleans Justice Center who had barricaded their pod, refusing food, water and medication, authorities moved in late Sunday, apparently ending what was described as a nonviolent standoff. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said in a news release that...
wbrz.com
Three-day standoff at New Orleans-area jail over after inmates set off sprinkler system, flooded pod
NEW ORLEANS - Inmates in a high-security pod in the Orleans Parish Justice Center barricaded themselves in and blocked out jail staff Friday night, giving them a letter with a list of demands. The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the inmates in the pod were all either violent offenders...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
NOLA.com
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say
New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
School bus involved in four-vehicle car crash on I-10 Monday morning: Kenner PD
Interstate 10 westbound has one lane closed as of 9:14 a.m.
WDSU
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish investigating attempt to scam emergency rental assistance program
Jefferson Parish officials are investigating a half-dozen applications to the parish's emergency rental assistance program for fraud after they found phony paperwork with applicants posing as cash-strapped tenants on the edge of eviction. As part of the alleged scheme, fake water bills, lease agreements and eviction notices were submitted to...
NOLA.com
Defense in former Slidell priest's molestation case seeks info from Archdiocese of New Orleans
The attorney for a former Slidell priest accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy has subpoenaed the Archdiocese of New Orleans, seeking a raft of documents that concern Patrick Wattigny. Wattigny, who was pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell, was arrested in October 2020, and accused of...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log: August 11, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish yesterday on August 11, 2022.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Ninth Ward identified as commercial fisher, father of two
A man who was found shot dead Aug. 4 in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has been identified as a commercial fisher and father of two from Poydras. Authorities say the body of Darrel Gonzales, Jr., 39, was discovered under the North Claiborne Avenue bridge at Jourdan Road. He had been shot multiple times.
WDSU
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
wgno.com
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge
GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week. Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on...
