Richmond officer-involved shooting suspect in court, documents reveal new details
The suspect in a July officer-involved shooting in Manchester appeared virtually before a judge in Richmond Circuit Court on Monday. He is facing several felony charges.
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two boys found shot in Petersburg
Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found two juvenile males who had been shot. Both boys were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested after Hampton woman found dead in Hanover County
A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was found dead last month in Hanover County northwest of Richmond.
Sailor arrested, charged with first degree murder of Hampton woman
Hanover County Sheriff's Office say that Emmanual Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
Victim of fatal Chesterfield I-295 truck crash identified
The passenger in the Tundra, 54-year-old Kenneth L. Piggee, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening and remains in the hospital at this time.
NBC12
RPD identifies man killed in Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and a woman was injured in a double shooting Saturday evening. Around 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 13, Richmond Police responded to the 900 block of St. Paul Street, where they found an adult man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
NBC12
Man dead, woman injured in Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and a woman was injured in a double shooting Saturday evening. Around 7:36 p.m. on Aug. 13, Richmond Police responded to the 900 block of St. Paul Street, where they found an adult man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police: Teenage driver who hit Henrico cyclists seemed to be hallucinating
A teenage driver admitted to police he drank alcohol and ingested drugs prior to a Saturday morning crash that killed one cyclist and injured another.
NBC12
Community rallies support for cyclists killed, injured in alleged drunk driving crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Emotions of shock and heartbreak continue to fill the hearts of many after Henrico Police said a teen driver hit and killed Jonah Holland and seriously injured Natalie Rainer while they were riding their bikes in the area of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane on Saturday morning.
VIDEO: Henrico suspect arrested in connection to multiple attempted larcenies
A suspect is in custody after reportedly attempting to steal from multiple homes and vehicles in Henrico, according to police.
NBC12
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
NBC12
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
Driver identified in fatal Dinwiddie crash on Wednesday
Virginia State Police have identified the driver who was killed in a single vehicle crash in Diwiddie this week.
WAVY News 10
Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
Mechanicsville teen found dead at Atlee High School
An investigation is underway after the body of a young man was found near the football field at Atlee High School Saturday afternoon.
NBC12
Police search for suspect involved in Hopewell gas station robbery
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a gas station armed robbery Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station located in the 3900 block of Oaklawn Blvd. for the report of commercial armed robbery. The victim...
NBC12
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Atlee High School’s football field. On Saturday, Aug. 13, deputies received a call from a person saying a dead man was lying on the ground near the field. When they arrived around 1:24 p.m., they found an adult man deceased lying on the ground near the press box.
One confirmed dead in single vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield
Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 on Sunday morning.
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
WRIC TV
Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
