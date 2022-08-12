Read full article on original website
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton today
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.
1-year-old boy found safe after Riverside County Amber Alert; suspect in custody
A 1-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a 42-year-old man in Riverside County Monday morning has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The boy, Bradley Nicolas, had last seen with Julio “Armando” Ramirez about 7:30 a.m. at Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, the California Highway Patrol said in the […]
foxla.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
mynewsla.com
One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID last two victims of deadly Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection who have been identified by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble....
foxla.com
Brother of fallen Norco Marine dies by suicide at memorial for fallen service member
Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, from Norco, California, was one of 13 American troops killed on Aug. 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside the Kabul airport as crowds of Americans and Afghan allies sought to flee Taliban fighters taking over control of the capital city. Nearly a year later, Nikoui’s older brother, 28-year-old Dakota Halverson, died on Aug. 9.
Man arrested after woman ‘suffering from a traumatic injury’ pronounced dead in Murrieta police station parking lot
The Murrieta Police Department is investigating after a woman was pronounced dead in the station’s parking lot Friday morning. At 10:35 a.m., police officers and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were alerted to a woman “suffering from a traumatic injury in a vehicle” parked in the lot in front of Murrieta City Hall, which is next […]
3rd person arrested in Monterey Park officer’s shooting in Downey
A San Pedro man is the third person to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey earlier this week. Gerardo Magallanes, an 18-year-old San Pedro resident, was arrested Thursday and booked for murder, the Downey Police Department confirmed. He is being held in lieu of […]
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir
Authorities found a dead body at Malibu Creek State Park reservoir Thursday afternoon, reported by CBSLA. At about 2:50 p.m., rescuers were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul […] The post Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir appeared first on The Malibu Times.
NBC San Diego
Mom Riding E-Bike with Toddler Killed in Collision with SUV in Carlsbad
A mother riding an e-bike with her daughter in Carlsbad was transported to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a colliding with an SUV, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. The woman died Monday from her injuries at the hospital, police said. The 35-year-old woman was riding on an...
vvng.com
Bicyclist killed in Adelanto hit-and-run identified, police looking for driver
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are attempting to locate a 38-year-old Adelanto woman wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Saturday night. It happened at about 10:21 pm, on August 6, 2022, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Cactus Road. According to a...
vvng.com
25-year-old killed after a fiery head-on crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
Deputies recover Louis Vuitton purse and wallet 2 days after they’re stolen; alleged thief arrested: SBSD
A 47-year-old Victorville man has been arrested after he stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet from a car in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The designer purse and wallet, which contained $500 in cash, were taken in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road a few minutes after 11 […]
Fontana Herald News
Man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is charged with five felonies, including throwing Molotov cocktail at her house
A 23-year-old man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is being charged with five felonies, ranging from stalking to using an incendiary device to cause an arson, according to the Montclair Police Department. On Aug. 9 at about 11 p.m., the Montclair P.D. responded to the 9000 block of...
LAPD determines body found on fire near Griffith Park merry go round was likely a suicide
Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree near the Griffith Park merry go round Tuesday.
