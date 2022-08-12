ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Brother of fallen Norco Marine dies by suicide at memorial for fallen service member

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, from Norco, California, was one of 13 American troops killed on Aug. 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside the Kabul airport as crowds of Americans and Afghan allies sought to flee Taliban fighters taking over control of the capital city. Nearly a year later, Nikoui’s older brother, 28-year-old Dakota Halverson, died on Aug. 9.
NORCO, CA
KTLA

3rd person arrested in Monterey Park officer’s shooting in Downey

A San Pedro man is the third person to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey earlier this week. Gerardo Magallanes, an 18-year-old San Pedro resident, was arrested Thursday and booked for murder, the Downey Police Department confirmed. He is being held in lieu of […]
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
The Malibu Times

Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir

Authorities found a dead body at Malibu Creek State Park reservoir Thursday afternoon, reported by CBSLA. At about 2:50 p.m., rescuers were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul […] The post Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
NBC San Diego

Mom Riding E-Bike with Toddler Killed in Collision with SUV in Carlsbad

A mother riding an e-bike with her daughter in Carlsbad was transported to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a colliding with an SUV, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. The woman died Monday from her injuries at the hospital, police said. The 35-year-old woman was riding on an...
CARLSBAD, CA
vvng.com

25-year-old killed after a fiery head-on crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
VICTORVILLE, CA

