Shawnee, KS

Shawnee City Hall, house damaged by gunfire Friday

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fC4QG_0hF7Jqc800

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police are investigating after gunfire damaged Shawnee City Hall and a nearby house.

Dispatchers sent officers to Haskins Street and Johnson Drive around 1 a.m. Friday after someone reported gunshots in the area.

The police department said officers found shell casings and apparent bullet holes in a house. No one inside the home was injured.

City hall employees discovered additional damage when they arrived at work around 8 a.m. They reported a broken window and a damaged glass entry door to officers.

Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police

City hall was not occupied at the time of the damage.

Police are investigating both incidents, but said there is no known correlation between city hall and the house. Motivation behind the shootings is not publically known at this time. The two locations are less than two miles apart.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

