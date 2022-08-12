ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East and central New Mexico drying out, west stays stormy

By Eric DoBroka
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re drying out from east to west across New Mexico this weekend as much drier air arrives around high pressure. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend in the metro with hotter temps. Highs will reach from 90° into the lower 90s the next few days with the drier weather. Meanwhile, the storms won’t disappear but shift to the western areas of NM. Flash flooding will still be possible near the Sacramento Mountains and into the Gila. Look for scattered afternoon storms for this part of the state throughout the weekend. By next week, our ridge will slowly weaken. This will boost our rain chances early to mid next week with the arrival of another backdoor front.

Highs Friday will hit the upper 80s for the RGV, middle 80s for Santa Fe, and middle 90s for Roswell. Overall, these temperatures are near average for mid August. Roswell’s triple digit heat will be on hold for a few days before hotter temps return late weekend into early next week. As the ridge of high pressure moves away from the state, more moisture begins taking shape. Expect incrementally higher rain chances each day with temperatures slowly cooling mid to late next week.

