ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Hinkle Fieldhouse to host 2024 NIT semifinals, championship

By David Woods, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04q9wg_0hF7G3Lr00

College basketball’s National Invitation Tournament is coming to Hinkle Fieldhouse in 2024.

Semifinal and championship games will be April 2 and 4 at home of the Butler Bulldogs. The NIT will continue to have a 32-team field, playing first-round, second-round and quarterfinal games at campus sites.

The 2023 NIT will be in Las Vegas, hosted by UNLV.

Hinkle will thus be home to a national tournament for the second time in four seasons. The venue, for the first time since 1940, was site of games during the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The NIT, when founded in 1938, was the sport’s premier postseason tournament. It was played at New York’s Madison Square Garden until 2021, when all games were at Denton and Frisco, Texas. Starting this season, MSG will no longer hold any of the games.

Eventually, the NIT was surpassed in prestige by the NCAA tournament, which now includes 68 teams. The NIT is for teams not selected for the NCAA tourney.

This season, for the second time, the NIT will seed the top 16 teams and place the remaining 16 into the bracket geographically.

The 2023 NIT will be the 86th. Selections and pairings will be announced March 12 for a tourney opening March 14.

Elsewhere, former coaches Rick Byrd, Bob McKillop and Gary Waters were selected to the NIT committee. The chair is Wren Baker, director of athletics at North Texas.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Indiana basketball: Hoosiers hold 4-seed in latest ESPN bracketology update

Every year, Indiana basketball, and all other Division I college basketball programs, are looking to forge their path to earn a bid to play in March Madness and compete for a national championship. ESPN’s “bracketologist”, Joe Lunardi, puts together his top 68 teams for the college basketball season that will earn an automatic bid via winning their conference tournament, or earn an at-large bid due to their regular season and conference tournament play.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
usalaxmagazine.com

UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out

University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
noblesvillemillers.com

Millers open season with 4 – 0 victory over Cathedral

The Millers wasted little time posting their first goal of the 2022-23 Girls Soccer season, denting the board in the 2nd minute of Saturday’s season opening 4 – 0 victory over the Cathedral Fighting Irish at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The goal was scored by junior...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Volleyball roundup: Tigers run to victory at Carmel

Setting and hitting are good skills to have in volleyball. So is being able to go on scoring runs. The latter skill helped Fishers to win season-opening match on Saturday. The Tigers beat Carmel 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 at the Eric Clark Activity Center. It was also the Greyhounds’ opener. The two teams played close with each other in the first set until Fishers broke away by winning the final five points of the set. The Tigers repeated that sequence again in the second and third sets, and that got them a 1-0 start to the season.
CARMEL, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?

“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus

Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Waters
Person
Bob Mckillop
Person
Rick Byrd
NBC Chicago

Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split

Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Jake Laird Golf Outing raises $117,825 for Indiana police & fire agencies

Mike and Debbie Laird recently welcomed 424 golfers from all over Indiana to the 19th annual Jake Laird Memorial Golf Outing. The weather was perfect and both courses at the Pebble Brook Golf Club were in pristine condition, which made for the most successful outing since its inception in 2004 after their son, Jake Laird, an Indianapolis police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
sprintcarandmidget.com

Westfall Torches Gas City Sprint Feature

GAS CITY, Ind. — On Friday night Matt Westfall was victorious in the most competitive 25-lap sprint car feature so far this year at Gas City I-69 Speedway. After a race-long war with three other front runners, the veteran from Pleasant Hill, Ohio became the seventh different sprint car feature winner this season at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt track.
GAS CITY, IN
FOX59

‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon

INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tourney#Ncaa Tournament#Nit#Unlv
indianapolismonthly.com

The Future Of Downtown

Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
NCAA
Inside Indiana Business

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures

She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Kaufman, Ritchey provide opening act

Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey complement each other well vocally. “We do kind of a back-and-forth thing, taking turns playing our originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals,” Kaufman said. “We also have one song that we wrote together. (We) hope to do more of that in the future.”
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End

Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy