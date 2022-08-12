Woman injured outside Party City in Niles after suspect in moving vehicle grabs her purse: police

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Highland Park Police Seek Person Who Fired Shots During Road Rage Incident
Police in Highland Park are asking for assistance in locating the person who opened fire at another individual during an apparent road rage incident Monday afternoon, authorities said. At approximately 2:13 p.m., officers with the Highland Park Police Department were called to the area of Skokie Valley Road and Central...
Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side
CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Woman in Joliet Parking Lot
Rodney Williams (Joliet Police Department) A 30-year-old Plainfield was arrested late last week after allegedly punching a woman in a bar parking lot. On Thursday, August 11th, Joliet Police were called to the Eden Bar and Grill located at 926 Gardner Street. Shortly after arriving, Police learned that a woman was involved in an argument with a male in the parking lot when a second man, Rodney Williams, is said to have walked up to the woman and began punching her until she fell from the ground. Williams fled the parking lot as officers arrived. Police also learned that Williams may have had a handgun.
Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.
Armed men tried to rob a couple at luxury hotel, then carjacked a man in Streeterville: CPD reports
Armed men tried to rob two people at a luxury downtown hotel early Sunday, then carjacked a driver in Streeterville minutes later, according to Chicago police reports. No arrests have been made, and CWBChicago has learned that the local police district had no patrol cars available to launch timely responses to the crimes.
Chicago police warning: Man disguised himself at city worker, demanded money from Mag Mile businesses
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners about a man disguising himself as a city worker in order to get paid for fraudulent services. In each incident, police say the man entered a business along Michigan Avenue and identified himself as an inspector checking carbon monoxide meters. After spending...
3 teens shot in 5 hour span on South Side, 1 fatally: CPD
Street violence this weekend in Chicago included the shootings of three teenagers. One teen is dead, two wounded in separate incidents. A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., near 131st and Lawrence.
Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery
CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
Man arrested, accused of breaking into same northern Indiana business twice in 24 hours
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man in Lake County, Indiana was arrested last week for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a 24-hour period. The Griffith Police Department says it arrested Michael Anderson on August 7 for breaking into the same business in the 500 block of E. Glen Park Avenue. Police did not share […]
I-88 shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on the I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
Joliet Police Make Arrest Connected to Drug Investigation
Patrick Blackmon (Joliet Police Department) Joliet Police announced the arrest of a 51-year-old Joliet man in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Patrick Blackmon has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (2 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Resisting a Peace Officer, and an active Warrant.
Sickening moment hit-and-run driver plows through group of men fighting in Chicago road and sends their bodies FLYING into the air before racing off: Three dead, one injured after horror crash
Three men have been killed and a fourth injured after a driver plowed into them on the South Side of Chicago. The incident happened at around 5am on Sunday, near Jackson Park. A Chicago Fire Department spokesman told The Chicago Tribune that officials believe the crash was intentional. Dashcam footage...
3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, […]
Man killed, 3 injured after shooting, crash on I-88 in DuPage County
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted on Interstate 88 and then their vehicle crashed as a result. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-88 at milepost 138, near York Road. A vehicle carrying four people was...
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning. According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.
At Least 3 Injured After Shots Fired in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America
Three people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, sparking a massive law enforcement presence and a chaotic scene at the amusement park. A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said three people were injured when shots were fired from a single vehicle...
Man charged with grouping women while riding motorized skateboard
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with groping women on a motorized skateboard in the Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. The offender was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. He was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheel skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.No additional information was immediately available. Reyes is due in bond court Sunday
