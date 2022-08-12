ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, IL

Woman injured outside Party City in Niles after suspect in moving vehicle grabs her purse: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Woman in Joliet Parking Lot

Rodney Williams (Joliet Police Department) A 30-year-old Plainfield was arrested late last week after allegedly punching a woman in a bar parking lot. On Thursday, August 11th, Joliet Police were called to the Eden Bar and Grill located at 926 Gardner Street. Shortly after arriving, Police learned that a woman was involved in an argument with a male in the parking lot when a second man, Rodney Williams, is said to have walked up to the woman and began punching her until she fell from the ground. Williams fled the parking lot as officers arrived. Police also learned that Williams may have had a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, IL
Niles, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery

CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party City#Police
wjol.com

Joliet Police Make Arrest Connected to Drug Investigation

Patrick Blackmon (Joliet Police Department) Joliet Police announced the arrest of a 51-year-old Joliet man in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Patrick Blackmon has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (2 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Resisting a Peace Officer, and an active Warrant.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Sickening moment hit-and-run driver plows through group of men fighting in Chicago road and sends their bodies FLYING into the air before racing off: Three dead, one injured after horror crash

Three men have been killed and a fourth injured after a driver plowed into them on the South Side of Chicago. The incident happened at around 5am on Sunday, near Jackson Park. A Chicago Fire Department spokesman told The Chicago Tribune that officials believe the crash was intentional. Dashcam footage...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, […]
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning. According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with grouping women while riding motorized skateboard

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with groping women on a motorized skateboard in the Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. The offender was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. He was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheel skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.No additional information was immediately available.   Reyes is due in bond court Sunday
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy