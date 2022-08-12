Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area teams showcased at new high school football jamboree
Charleston-area high school football teams left out of the field of teams in two preseason jamborees on Friday night got a chance to showcase their talents on Saturday night at the first 1team1cause football showcase at Charleston Southern University’s Buccaneer Field. Cross, First Baptist, Pinewood Prep and Porter-Gaud competed...
The Post and Courier
Knights open in Florida; Stags travel to Timberland
Every Berkeley County School District football program sparks new campaigns on the gridiron on Aug. 19. None does it with more shine than Stratford High School, though. The Knights travel to Orlando, Fla., for their first-ever clash outside the state. Kickoff from the Universal Studios Sports Complex against Avon, Ohio, is set for 6 p.m.
Recruiting Spotlight: How Beaufort’s Eamon Smalls chose West Virginia
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire have no shortage of excellent run-stopping interior defensive linemen. Beaufort’s Eamon Smalls is as good as any of them. Smalls committed to West Virginia on June 12, choosing the Mountaineers over Liberty, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, among other offers. A 6-2, 295-pound prospect, Smalls ranks […]
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County Showdown should be action packed
This year’s Dorchester County Showdown will offer the opportunity to watch some of the Lowcountry’s top football prospects at one venue. The 2022 Dorchester County Showdown high school football jamboree is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium. The annual event features football teams from all four of Dorchester County’s public high schools and raises money for both the schools and other worthy causes. This year’s primary charitable recipient is the Summerville Miracle League.
The Governor’s Cup crowns new state champions in surfing
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina state surfing championships are now in its 40th plus year of competition. Over 250 boys and girls, men and women competed in short and long board along with the overall open division. Former champion, James Island native Chris Costa brought home the men’s title competing against his […]
live5news.com
Back to school but not the storms!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to school but not the oppressively hot and humid stormy summer weather quite yet! We started out this morning with temperatures in the 60s for the third consecutive morning. Temps will climb quickly today under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will reach 90 degrees inland, mid 80s at the beaches. There is a small chance of rain late this afternoon with a better chance of rain late this evening with the arrival of a very weak cold front. This front will stall across the Southeast leading to better rain chances over the upcoming days. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting tomorrow with noticeably higher humidity arriving by tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.
The Post and Courier
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this South Carolina eatery.
foodieflashpacker.com
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
AOL Corp
Best restaurant for a date? This spot in South Carolina ranks among nation’s favorites
A South Carolina restaurant is strict about its Southern dishes — and ranks among the best places to go for a date. Husk, in the tourist hot spot of Charleston, made a list of the nation’s top restaurants for a romantic night out, according to results shared Aug. 4.
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
iheart.com
TO DO: Free jazz concert in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Berkeley County Library System is hosting a free jazz concert for people of all ages. Alterea and Friends will perform a free show Aug. 27 at the Berkeley County Administration Building from 4 - 5 p.m. The trio, consisting of Alterea Baxter, Sherlyn...
The Post and Courier
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
The Post and Courier
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
live5news.com
Arthur Ellison, host of popular tv music show Jump Time, has passed away
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Long before Don Cornelius took us for a funky ride on “Soul Train,” a local program on Channel 5 showcased black artists and their music. That show was called “Jump Time.” It was created and hosted by Charleston native Arthur Ellison. The show was patterned after Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.”
live5news.com
Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for 2 Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for two Lowcountry counties Saturday night. Charleston and coastal Colleton counties are under the advisory until midnight. “Up to a one-half foot of inundation above the ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways,” The National Weather...
I-77 southbound remains blocked at Mile Marker 2 after tractor-trailer fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of Monday afternoon, southbound lanes along I-77 towards I-26/Charleston remain blocked as firefighters and road crews work to remove a tractor trailer that caught fire. The incident started around 12:18 p.m. Monday afternoon near Mile Marker 2, the Twelfth Street/Saxe Gotha/Cayce exit. South Carolina Department...
counton2.com
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
1 dead in South Carolina alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
