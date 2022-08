BILLINGS, Mont. – President of Thomas Carnival John Hanschen said the most popular rides at MontanaFair are:. “It’s really fun to watch the folks come,” Hanschen said. “They come in family groups, strollers. Bring suntan lotion, water bottles. They’re packed in ready to take care of all their needs. So exciting to hear the children laughing.”

BILLINGS, MT ・ 13 HOURS AGO