Tunica County, MS

Tunica County Schools placed on lockdown during search for escaped rapist

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Samuel Hartman (ADOC)

TUNICA, Miss. — Tunica County Schools were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as law enforcement searches for an escaped prisoner, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said.

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Officials said Hartman may have crossed the Mississippi River in a boat.

Hartman is a convicted rapist and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials in Tunica County said they are working closely with the Arkansas State Police on this investigation.

The schools were put on lockdown as a precaution as law enforcement works to confirm whether or not Hartman is in the area or has left the area, Sheriff K.C. Hamp confirmed.

