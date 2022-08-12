Read full article on original website
danspapers.com
East Hampton Artists & Writers Game Returns for 2022
The annual East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game is back for another summer of celebrity competition and raising money for local non-profits at Herrick Park in East Hampton Village next Saturday, August 20 at 2 p.m. Now entering its...
danspapers.com
CBS Radio Alum Louis Alfonzo Coppola of Southampton Dies at 86
Born June 12, 1936 in Indianapolis, retired comedian, author and radio engineer Louis Alfonzo Coppola died on July 16, in Southampton. He was 86. A son of southern Italian immigrants, Louis, or Luigi as he was affectionately known, grew up in...
danspapers.com
Rabbi Berel Lerman: Keepin’ the Faith in the Hamptons
Rabbi Berel Lerman is an unmistakable individual in the East End community of Sag Harbor. His chabad, the Center for Jewish Life, is nestled in Sag Harbor's waterfront. With small gatherings in 2013 that were hosted in the living rooms of friends who call the East End home, Rabbi Lerman has been "keepin' the faith" in the Hamptons now for the better part of a decade.
danspapers.com
Dan Talks with Roger Rosenblatt, Author, Essayist, Professor
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
longisland.com
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC
Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say
WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water […]
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
3 injured in machete attack at Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island
The attack stemmed from a dispute inside the store which is located on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.
NBC New York
Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police
A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said. Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
Thieves targeting women shoppers in Long Island parking lots, police say
Have you seen them? In each of the 10 incidents, police say one suspect asks the shopper for directions while the other steals her credit card.
NBC New York
23-Year-Old Drunk Driver Kills Woman in Long Island Neighborhood: Cops
A suspected drunk driver is under arrest after police said he hit and killed a woman on Long Island overnight. Suffolk County police said Wade Gagliano was driving in Ronkonkoma when he ran down a woman walking, and didn't stop. It happened around 1:30 a.m. along Johnson Avenue. The woman...
therealdeal.com
Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle
An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
Riverhead is passed over for federal DOT grant, where it sought $34 million for downtown projects, including parking structures
The Town of Riverhead was passed over for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant it sought to help fund two parking structures downtown, flood resilience on the Peconic riverfront and other projects. The town applied for $34.3 million in total for five projects connected to its revitalization efforts for Downtown...
Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
NBC New York
Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital
Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers. What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Community Advisory Board Seeks Additional Members
Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. is seeking additional interested Suffolk County residents to join the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Community Advisory Board. All interested residents must submit letters of inquiry and resumes to be considered for Board Membership. The Community Advisory Board meets to give residents an opportunity to meet monthly via Zoom with the Sheriff and his staff to discuss topics of interest and concern, be a conduit for information to local communities, and provide input on Sheriff’s initiatives and policies relating to the Office and its relationship with the general public. The Board consists of members from across Suffolk County.
