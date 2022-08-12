ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

danspapers.com

East Hampton Artists & Writers Game Returns for 2022

The annual East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game is back for another summer of celebrity competition and raising money for local non-profits at Herrick Park in East Hampton Village next Saturday, August 20 at 2 p.m. Now entering its...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

CBS Radio Alum Louis Alfonzo Coppola of Southampton Dies at 86

Born June 12, 1936 in Indianapolis, retired comedian, author and radio engineer Louis Alfonzo Coppola died on July 16, in Southampton. He was 86. A son of southern Italian immigrants, Louis, or Luigi as he was affectionately known, grew up in...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Rabbi Berel Lerman: Keepin’ the Faith in the Hamptons

Rabbi Berel Lerman is an unmistakable individual in the East End community of Sag Harbor. His chabad, the Center for Jewish Life, is nestled in Sag Harbor's waterfront. With small gatherings in 2013 that were hosted in the living rooms of friends who call the East End home, Rabbi Lerman has been "keepin' the faith" in the Hamptons now for the better part of a decade.
SAG HARBOR, NY
danspapers.com

Dan Talks with Roger Rosenblatt, Author, Essayist, Professor

In each episode of the "Who's Here in the Hamptons" podcast (aka Dan's Talks), Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
STONY BROOK, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms

Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
CALVERTON, NY
Becca C

5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC

Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Man Drowns in Great South Bay

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
NBC New York

Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police

A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said. Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle

An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Daily Voice

Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
PATCHOGUE, NY
NBC New York

Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital

Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers. What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Community Advisory Board Seeks Additional Members

Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. is seeking additional interested Suffolk County residents to join the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Community Advisory Board. All interested residents must submit letters of inquiry and resumes to be considered for Board Membership. The Community Advisory Board meets to give residents an opportunity to meet monthly via Zoom with the Sheriff and his staff to discuss topics of interest and concern, be a conduit for information to local communities, and provide input on Sheriff’s initiatives and policies relating to the Office and its relationship with the general public. The Board consists of members from across Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

