Spartanburg County, SC

Officials seek info after puppy found in Spartanburg Co. dumpster

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Environmental Enforcement officers are seeking information from the public after they found a puppy inside of a dumpster Thursday.

According to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call about a dog in a dumpster.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a black and tan male Shepherd/hound mix, around six to seven weeks old, lying inside the commercial dumpster along with bags of trash.

Officers also located a dog bed inside the dumpster.

Anyone with information about this puppy is asked to call the Environmental Enforcement Department at (864) 596-3582.

