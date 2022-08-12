Officials seek info after puppy found in Spartanburg Co. dumpster
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Environmental Enforcement officers are seeking information from the public after they found a puppy inside of a dumpster Thursday.
According to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call about a dog in a dumpster.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a black and tan male Shepherd/hound mix, around six to seven weeks old, lying inside the commercial dumpster along with bags of trash.
Officers also located a dog bed inside the dumpster.
Anyone with information about this puppy is asked to call the Environmental Enforcement Department at (864) 596-3582.
