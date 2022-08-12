Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 31 south of the city Saturday evening at approximately 7:25. A press release from Alabama State Troopers said Dana Quick West, 51, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving left the roadway, struck a median and overturned. West was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 31 near the 322 mile marker, approximately 2 miles south of Cullman. No further information is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO