Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
August 5
August 10
August 11
Arrests
August 11
Dean, Michelle L; 45
- theft of property-4 th degree
Farley, Joseph D; 21
- FTA-speeding
Garrison, Treasa L; 43
- FTA-unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
Nickens, Shannon D; 35
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle
Parker, Jordan B; 27
- theft of property-4 th degree
Swafford, Christopher J; 45
- theft of property-4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .
Comments / 0