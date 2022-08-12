Read full article on original website
kpic
Ceramics, big band dance and more equal big fun at Oregon Coast School of Art
GARDINER, Ore. — One of the Oregon Coast's hidden gems is encouraging music lovers to dust off their dancing shoes and make their way to the Oregon Coast School of Art. OCSA also has opportunities for those with two left feet. There'll be clay throwing and big band swing...
kpic
'You will know it when you see it!': Blackberry Arts Festival returns for 38th year
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an "impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items," the Association said.
kpic
Central Coast Rally gets underway this weekend in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Central Coast Rally will bring out the bikes this weekend. Registration for the event began Friday at the Mill Casino where the event Angels prepared VIP bags for visitors. Organizers say they'll feature several bands and free entry into the Coos Bay Speedway races...
kpic
Windigo Fire 1,052 acres with 70% containment; no change in fire behavior expected
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service reports that the Windigo Fire is 1,052 acres with 70% containment Monday. Crews will continue mop-up operations to ensure the fire does not grow out of its current footprint. Rehabilitation work has started on Forest Service Road 60. For the latest information on the Windigo Fire, click here.
These Oregon counties have the most born-and-bred residents
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE FIGHTER HONORED DURING PROCESSION TO AIRPORT
Fallen fire fighter Collin Hagan was honored in a procession that went from St. Joseph’s Church to the Roseburg Regional Airport on Saturday morning. The 27-year old from Toivola, Michigan died on Wednesday while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. An initial report said Hagan was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Despite efforts by emergency crews on the scene, Hagan succumbed to his injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
RAIL CROSSING TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY FOR RECONSTRUCTION
The Mosher Avenue railroad crossing near downtown Roseburg is expected to be closed for five days later this month, so the crossing can be rebuilt. A City of Roseburg release said the crossing between Spruce and Sheridan Streets, is used by some residents to access Templin Beach Park, Happy Tails Dog Park and Micelli Park. It is expected to be closed around-the-clock from about 7:00 a.m. Monday August 22nd until 7:00 p.m. Friday August 26th.
oregontoday.net
Missing Girls Located in Douglas Co., Aug. 15
UPDATE: Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have been located and are no longer considered missing. On Thursday, June 11, 2022, deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. Deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts. Further investigation revealed that Smith and Gibson had in fact been together. Deputies located Gibson later in the evening and returned to her guardian. On Friday, June 12, 2022, deputies spoke with Smith again who confirmed she had been with the juvenile and was untruthful when she previously provided statements to deputies. Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail where she was lodged for Custodial Interference in the First Degree.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN ARRESTED FOR DUII, RECKLESS DRIVING
Roseburg Police arrested a Sutherlin man for DUII and for reckless driving, following an accident early Saturday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Hewitt Avenue after a vehicle ran over a crosswalk sign and a median area. The sedan was located and the 80-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests. He was to transported to Corrections where he was released after being cited.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS BURNING
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged reckless burning by Roseburg Police late Friday. An RPD report said just before midnight officers responded to the tennis courts in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after a caller said a fire had started on the air conditioning unit. Officers spoke with people in the area and developed a suspect. The 37-year old was located and identified. He was also charged with a parole violation and was held without bail.
Roseburg teen found after reported missing
A 15-year-old who was reported missing on Aug. 3 has been found.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, after a single vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 4:20 p.m. the 69-year old was traveling east in the 17000 block of Little River Road. The operator attempted to make a u turn at approximately two to three miles per hour when his bike laid over on top of him. The bike pedal sliced his calf open causing an approximately two to four-inch laceration.
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Burglary in Progress, Aug. 11
CCSO report – Date / Time: August 10, 2022 at 0845 hours; Case Number(s): S2221174; Classification: Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I and Warrant Service; Suspect: Michael, William Landon; Location: 68512 Highway 101, North Bend, OR. Narrative: On August 10, 2022, at about 8:46 AM, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Hauser Dunes Storage, 68512 Highway 101 in North Bend. Upon arrival, deputies were told by employees that they had security camera footage of a male subject breaking into the storage units. The male suspect had gained access to the attic area and broke through the drywall on several other units. Deputies requested a K9, and K9 Raven from the Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist. Deputies were able to narrow down the unit the suspect was most likely in. After gaining access to that unit, K9 Raven was deployed and located the suspect attempting to hide under several blankets and clothing items. The suspect was identified as 30 year old William Landon Michael of Roseburg. The damage to the drywall and building was estimated at over $2,500.00. Michael also had a warrant for Fail to Appear on Attempt to Elude and Parole Violation. Michael was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and lodged.
kptv.com
Missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger. DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a single-vehicle wreck on Friday. A report from Oregon State Police said the accident took place just before 12:20 p.m. on Highway 38, two miles west of Scottsburg. Initial reports said the man was unconscious but breathing. Troopers responded and the operator was flown by REACH helicopter prior to their arrival. EMS personnel advised that the man had regained consciousness and was responsive prior to be flown out.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CITED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two people were cited for an alleged disorderly conduct incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. officers located and charged two of the participants of a large disturbance that occurred Wednesday in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER LEGS RAN OVER
A man was hospitalized after his legs were ran over by a vehicle on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the incident near the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers discovered the man was laying in the roadway leading to the duck pond and the motorist did not see him. The 53-year old was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for his injuries. He was listed in fair condition at last check according to a hospital spokesperson.
