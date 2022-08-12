Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Westfield Rotary Sends Learning Tablets to Eastern Europe
On July 18, 2022, Westfield Rotarian Burim Regjaj delivered 20 Galaxy Tablets to minority school children in Mitrovica, Republic of Kosovo. He traveled to Kosovo at his own expense to make sure the tablets reached the intended destination. The funds for tablets were collected and donated by the Westfield Rotary Club Foundation and by fundraisers through the Rotary Club.
Renna Media
Knights of Columbus Donates to Ukraine Relief Fund
Officers of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Henry J. Watterson Council #1711 of Westfield recently presented James Vari, District Deputy of the New Jersey Knights of Columbus, with a donation check of $2,000 to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Relief Fund. Also present was Rev. Fr. William Benedetto, of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mountainside, who serves as the Council’s Chaplain.
Renna Media
GWACC CEO Gene Jannotti Receives NJBIZ ICON Honor
Gene Jannotti, CEO of GWACC (Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce), received the NJBIZ ICON Honor Award during a breakfast held on June 28, 2022, at The Palace at Somerset Park. This award recognizes New Jersey business leaders over the age of 60 for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership both within and outside of their chosen field.
Renna Media
Information Regarding Group Homes
At the June 16, 2022 Borough Council meeting, a number of concerned residents were in attendance to discuss the proposed resolution listed as R10. That proposed resolution was designed to provide funding to a group home in exchange for affordable housing credits. Due to technical difficulties, that meeting was canceled but Borough Attorney Joseph Sordillo and Administrator James Damato provided residents in attendance with the facts about Group Homes. To better inform residents who were not present, we are providing the following information.
Renna Media
College Women’s Club of Cranford Annual Scholarships
The College Women’s Club of Cranford was founded in 1932 by Eleanor Sprole and her colleagues who dedicated their time raising money for women to further their education and attend college. The College Women’s Club of Cranford is celebrating its 90th year. We continue in that tradition to raise money for scholarships through fundsraisers such as our Scholar Tea and Cranford 150th Anniversary Tote Bag. All proceeds from these fund raisers go to Scholarships for graduating Cranford students.
Renna Media
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Girl Scouts Host Puppy Palooza
On June 18, 2022 my Girl Scout Troop 40782 of Scotch Plains-Fanwood hosted an event. This event was an activity for our Bronze in Girls Scout, the highest award that Junior Girl Scouts can earn. We have worked on this award since October, 2021. This event has taken a lot of work and effort. The event was very successful and we were very happy that all of our work had paid off.
Renna Media
Donations Being Collected for October Rummage Sale
The Senior Center in Gillette will conduct its annual rummage sale on Saturday, October 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, October 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is a major fundraiser for the Long Hill Senior Club. The hall is packed with treasures, and...
wrnjradio.com
Grant agreements cleared for 5 historic preservation projects in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners approved agreements that will allow restoration and preservation work to begin on five historic properties just four weeks after the board approved the projects – and 25 others – to receive $2.65 million in grants from the county’s Preservation Trust Fund.
Renna Media
From Tragedy to Triumph
Overcoming unimaginable obstacles to accomplish great things and making a difference in their communities. Sue and Ed Goldstein, longtime Warren, New Jersey residents, suffered an unthinkable tragedy not once, but twice: losing both their daughters to cancer. In the face of their grief, the Goldstein’s used their losses to help others, creating programs in the wake of each daughter’s passing. Their extraordinary efforts over the past 40 years resulted in the creation of The Valerie Fund and The Stacy Goldstein Breast Cancer Center at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Both organizations continue to provide hope and life-saving treatment for thousands of people.
Motorcyclist Killed In Woodland Park Crash ID'd
A motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Woodland Park was identified Monday as a 42-year-old local resident. The single-vehicle crash occurred when the motorcycle left the roadway on Rifle Camp Road outside the Garrett Park Estates shortly before 10:25 p.m. Sunday, responders said. The Passaic County Sheriff's...
wrnjradio.com
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
Long-troubled nursing home that once housed hundreds of residents is now totally empty
Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, the nursing home in Andover that found itself in the national spotlight after police discovered 17 bodies stored in a temporary morgue after the pandemic struck in April 2020, has finally shut its doors. Federal funding to the facility was terminated on Monday in the...
Monmouth County Detours Start Today
HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.
mypaperonline.com
Boonton’s St. Thérèse Shrine attracts the faith-filled
St. Thérèse Shrine in Boonton draws vast numbers of people, especially in these trying times. According to Carol Bsarany — it is a peaceful place of miracles. “Many believers have had their prayers answered,” says the Saint Mary’s Denville parishioner. “There are dozens and dozens of roses laid on her altar. St. Thérèse, ‘The Little Flower’ is known for her roses. This is their way of giving thanks.”
HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)
Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46. Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
mypaperonline.com
Chester Thrift Shop Offers Boutique Experience
Decades ago, when the bishop was dedicating the Church of the Messiah in Chester, he nicknamed it St. Elsie’s. That was because the church was built on the site of the stable of an old dairy farm and “Elsie” was the name of a famous cow (Elsie the cow, the Borden’s trademark). In 2010, when church member Diane Cardillo of Califon was looking for ways to fundraise for the church, she came up with the idea of a thrift shop. That shop, which took up residence in the church basement, was dubbed with the church’s nickname, “St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop”. Located at 50 State Route 24 in Chester, St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop has grown since then and now takes up eight rooms in the basement of the old section of the church. There people can find gently used and new clothing for men and women, household items, and home décor items. It is run by nine volunteers; the co-managers are Cardillo and Linda Ochs of Branchville. Recently, Cardillo talked about the thrift shop offerings, guidelines for donating, where unsold items go and more.
New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools
Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
