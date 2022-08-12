ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthline

How to Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Fatty liver disease occurs when an excess amount of fat is present in your liver. This can be due to several underlying conditions such as:. Lifestyle factors, including a high fat diet and a sedentary lifestyle, can increase your risk of fatty liver disease. While the outlook for people with...
LiveScience

Plant-based diet: What to eat, health benefits and tips

A plant-based diet tends to be made up of nutritious, naturally low-fat, high-fiber foods that are filling and good for the heart, brain and waistline. While a vegan diet eliminates all animal products, plant-based diets do not. Instead, they focus on eating mostly plants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and wholegrains.
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Health Digest

Is Oatmeal Good For Diabetes?

If you have diabetes, you may be wondering if oatmeal is a good food to include in your diet. Oatmeal can be a nutritious and delicious part of a healthy diet for people with this health condition. There are two main types of oatmeal: rolled oats and quick oats. Quick oats are smaller and cook more quickly, while rolled oats are larger and take longer to cook. Both types of oatmeal can be a good choice for people with diabetes when eaten in moderation (via Healthline).
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
Daily Mail

Teenager with a 'severe eating disorder' dies after a judge rules doctors could stop providing her with artificial nutrition and hydration, following an application from her mental health trust

A teenager who had a 'severe eating disorder' has died after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing her with life-saving medical treatment following a plea from her mental health trust. The 19-year-old woman, whose identity has remained private, was said to have had a 'very complex condition' that...
