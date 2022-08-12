ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alxnow.com

Stonebridge submits plans for Victory Center demolition and redevelopment

After a long, troubled history: a final defeat nears for the Victory Center (5001 Eisenhower Avenue). Stonebridge has submitted concepts to the city that would entail the demolition of the long-vacant Victory Center office building and converting the site into townhouses. While Stonebridge has previously expressed a hope to get...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Pedestrian and Bicyclist Projects Approved Around the Region — “Projects in the Washington region are receiving nearly $60 million in federal funding from a program boosted by the infrastructure law.” [Washington Post]. Wine Gallery Relocating to New Old Town Home — “Wine Gallery 108 found a different,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police

A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Construction Update on 244 Unit Multi-family Building in Gaithersburg’s Crown Neighborhood (Photos)

Construction began this past winter on a 244 unit multi-family building with amenity space and internal courtyards at 333 Ellington Blvd in Downtown Crown (photos and renderings below). This will also include the expansion of the existing parking garage on Copley Place. The Planning Commission approved the Final Site Plan application back on June 16, 2021. The Property is comprised of 76,894 sq. ft. (approximately 1.765 acres), located in the City of Gaithersburg. We don’t expect completion until 2023. Additional information and renderings can be seen below, courtesy of the City of Gaithersburg:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Rosa Mexicano follows DC closing with Pentagon City opening

New York-based Rosa Mexicano will bring its frozen pomegranate margaritas and authentic Mexican menu to Pentagon City in Virginia’s Arlington County this fall. Rosa Mexicano will open a 4,200-square-foot restaurant with outdoor patio at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, next to Zara by the South Hayes Street entrance. It replaces the former Sugar Factory restaurant.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

Fire Severely Damages Michelin-Starred Restaurant Reverie in Georgetown

Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Reverie in Georgetown was devastated by a fire in the kitchen area early Friday morning. “The fire and smoke damage is extensive and we will have to completely rebuild. We’ve been saying from day 1 we aren’t going anywhere and this won’t stop us, it will only make us better,” chef/owner Johnny Spero posted on Instagram. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
LORTON, VA
mymcmedia.org

Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash in Rockville

Montgomery County Police has identified the driver who died following a fatal collision Sunday in Rockville. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to police, a white Audi A4 was traveling east on Josiah Henson Parkway when it was struck by a silver...
ROCKVILLE, MD

