WJLA
Back-to-school citations? Fairfax City police warn speed enforcement cameras coming soon
FAIRFAX CITY, Va. (7News) — Speed enforcement cameras will become operational in Fairfax City starting Monday, August 22 to coincide with the start of the new school year, police said Monday. Cameras have been installed in school zones on Old Lee Highway, Route 236/Main Street, and Jermantown Road, near...
3 in hospital days after car runs into Irish pub in Arlington; alcohol not factor
Editor’s Note: The above video is from coverage of the crash shortly after it took place. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Three people were recovering in the hospital Monday, days after a car hit an Irish pub, hurting more than a dozen people. The Arlington County Police Department provided an update to the […]
alxnow.com
Stonebridge submits plans for Victory Center demolition and redevelopment
After a long, troubled history: a final defeat nears for the Victory Center (5001 Eisenhower Avenue). Stonebridge has submitted concepts to the city that would entail the demolition of the long-vacant Victory Center office building and converting the site into townhouses. While Stonebridge has previously expressed a hope to get...
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Pedestrian and Bicyclist Projects Approved Around the Region — “Projects in the Washington region are receiving nearly $60 million in federal funding from a program boosted by the infrastructure law.” [Washington Post]. Wine Gallery Relocating to New Old Town Home — “Wine Gallery 108 found a different,...
I-95 North backed up after crash near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 133, just after the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit. The northbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed.
rockvillenights.com
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
fox5dc.com
Community steps up to help Arlington Irish Pub after fiery car crash
ARLINGTON, Va. - The scene outside Ireland's Four Courts is quieter compared to Friday night when a driver crashed into the restaurant. "It's very surreal, we are just processing everything right now," said Dave Cahill. He's one of the managing partners at Ireland's Four Courts. Cahill is still trying to...
NBC Washington
Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police
A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
mocoshow.com
Construction Update on 244 Unit Multi-family Building in Gaithersburg’s Crown Neighborhood (Photos)
Construction began this past winter on a 244 unit multi-family building with amenity space and internal courtyards at 333 Ellington Blvd in Downtown Crown (photos and renderings below). This will also include the expansion of the existing parking garage on Copley Place. The Planning Commission approved the Final Site Plan application back on June 16, 2021. The Property is comprised of 76,894 sq. ft. (approximately 1.765 acres), located in the City of Gaithersburg. We don’t expect completion until 2023. Additional information and renderings can be seen below, courtesy of the City of Gaithersburg:
Bay Net
Calvert Crews Respond To Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County
NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block...
WTOP
Rosa Mexicano follows DC closing with Pentagon City opening
New York-based Rosa Mexicano will bring its frozen pomegranate margaritas and authentic Mexican menu to Pentagon City in Virginia’s Arlington County this fall. Rosa Mexicano will open a 4,200-square-foot restaurant with outdoor patio at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, next to Zara by the South Hayes Street entrance. It replaces the former Sugar Factory restaurant.
Washingtonian.com
Fire Severely Damages Michelin-Starred Restaurant Reverie in Georgetown
Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Reverie in Georgetown was devastated by a fire in the kitchen area early Friday morning. “The fire and smoke damage is extensive and we will have to completely rebuild. We’ve been saying from day 1 we aren’t going anywhere and this won’t stop us, it will only make us better,” chef/owner Johnny Spero posted on Instagram. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Montgomery leaders hope the next governor takes fresh approach to toll lanes project
Twelve months after winning a key state contract, the state's chosen concessionaire struggles to round out its team. The post Montgomery leaders hope the next governor takes fresh approach to toll lanes project appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Woman dies after hitting tree in Prince William Co. motorcycle crash
A woman has died after the motorcycle she was driving struck a tree in Prince William County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to police. Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Virginia, died after being transported to an area hospital. Police say Shambeck was part of a group of motorcycle riders traveling...
WJLA
43-yr-old Lorton, Va. man dead after motorcycle, jeep crash in Fairfax Station: FCPD
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (7News) — A 43-year-old Lorton, Virginia man is dead after a Saturday evening crash in Fairfax Station, according to Fairfax County police. At 5:46 p.m., officers responded to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the crash involving a 2007 Honda 600RR Motorcycle and a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash in Rockville
Montgomery County Police has identified the driver who died following a fatal collision Sunday in Rockville. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to police, a white Audi A4 was traveling east on Josiah Henson Parkway when it was struck by a silver...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Stafford County outdoor event fallout, a Centerville cold case
Police are hoping the public will provide more than just information to help solve a Centerville cold case from the 90’s. And, Stafford County school division leaders are apologizing for holding an outdoor event in weather that left many people struggling in the heat. Those have been among the...
