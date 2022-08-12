Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
Renna Media
GWACC CEO Gene Jannotti Receives NJBIZ ICON Honor
Gene Jannotti, CEO of GWACC (Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce), received the NJBIZ ICON Honor Award during a breakfast held on June 28, 2022, at The Palace at Somerset Park. This award recognizes New Jersey business leaders over the age of 60 for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership both within and outside of their chosen field.
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Dupre 'Doitall' Kelly Of Lords Of The Underground On Being America’s First Hip Hop Politician
EXCLUSIVE – Dupre Kelly, aka Doitall of the seminal Newark, NJ rap collective Lords of the Underground, made history this year when he became the first platinum-selling rap artist to be elected to office in the United States of America. For Hip Hop denizens of generations past, the Lords...
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
Renna Media
Knights of Columbus Donates to Ukraine Relief Fund
Officers of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Henry J. Watterson Council #1711 of Westfield recently presented James Vari, District Deputy of the New Jersey Knights of Columbus, with a donation check of $2,000 to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Relief Fund. Also present was Rev. Fr. William Benedetto, of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mountainside, who serves as the Council’s Chaplain.
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
RELATED PEOPLE
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
1 Million Dollar Settlement for Senior Attacked by Neighbor's Dog in Rahway NJ
We reached a fair settlement. It is rewarding when the companies and parties responsible for their negligence that cause severe physical and emotional trauma are held responsible" -- Howard P. Lesnik Esq. . MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. August 15, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 28, 2020. , the...
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
Renna Media
From Tragedy to Triumph
Overcoming unimaginable obstacles to accomplish great things and making a difference in their communities. Sue and Ed Goldstein, longtime Warren, New Jersey residents, suffered an unthinkable tragedy not once, but twice: losing both their daughters to cancer. In the face of their grief, the Goldstein’s used their losses to help others, creating programs in the wake of each daughter’s passing. Their extraordinary efforts over the past 40 years resulted in the creation of The Valerie Fund and The Stacy Goldstein Breast Cancer Center at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Both organizations continue to provide hope and life-saving treatment for thousands of people.
Yes: Pickle pie is delicious, but only if it’s from a NJ pizzeria
Earlier this summer, my colleague Kylie Moore told you about the monstrosity the Indiana State Fair was trying to pass off as pizza. And based on what she wrote, I would have to agree with her. Now before continuing on with this story, If you haven't seen Kylie's story about...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
New Jersey Globe
Bergen County man who stabbed Rushdie voted only in 2016
Hadi T. Matar, the Fairview man charged with attempting to murder author Salmon Rushdie, is an infrequent voter in New Jersey elections. Records maintained by the New Jersey Division of Elections show that Matar registered to vote in November 2015, just one week after his 18th birthday. He voted in the 2016 Democratic primary — Hillary Clinton won 61% against Bernie Sanders in Fairview that year — and general elections, but hasn’t voted since then.
A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work
Companies in New York City face another setback as they push workers to come back to work: Employees are saying they don't feel safe in the city anymore.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Comments / 0