Overcoming unimaginable obstacles to accomplish great things and making a difference in their communities. Sue and Ed Goldstein, longtime Warren, New Jersey residents, suffered an unthinkable tragedy not once, but twice: losing both their daughters to cancer. In the face of their grief, the Goldstein’s used their losses to help others, creating programs in the wake of each daughter’s passing. Their extraordinary efforts over the past 40 years resulted in the creation of The Valerie Fund and The Stacy Goldstein Breast Cancer Center at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Both organizations continue to provide hope and life-saving treatment for thousands of people.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO