Rahway, NJ

Renna Media

GWACC CEO Gene Jannotti Receives NJBIZ ICON Honor

Gene Jannotti, CEO of GWACC (Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce), received the NJBIZ ICON Honor Award during a breakfast held on June 28, 2022, at The Palace at Somerset Park. This award recognizes New Jersey business leaders over the age of 60 for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership both within and outside of their chosen field.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NBC New York

See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish

One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Renna Media

Knights of Columbus Donates to Ukraine Relief Fund

Officers of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Henry J. Watterson Council #1711 of Westfield recently presented James Vari, District Deputy of the New Jersey Knights of Columbus, with a donation check of $2,000 to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Relief Fund. Also present was Rev. Fr. William Benedetto, of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mountainside, who serves as the Council’s Chaplain.
WESTFIELD, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Renna Media

From Tragedy to Triumph

Overcoming unimaginable obstacles to accomplish great things and making a difference in their communities. Sue and Ed Goldstein, longtime Warren, New Jersey residents, suffered an unthinkable tragedy not once, but twice: losing both their daughters to cancer. In the face of their grief, the Goldstein’s used their losses to help others, creating programs in the wake of each daughter’s passing. Their extraordinary efforts over the past 40 years resulted in the creation of The Valerie Fund and The Stacy Goldstein Breast Cancer Center at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Both organizations continue to provide hope and life-saving treatment for thousands of people.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bergen County man who stabbed Rushdie voted only in 2016

Hadi T. Matar, the Fairview man charged with attempting to murder author Salmon Rushdie, is an infrequent voter in New Jersey elections. Records maintained by the New Jersey Division of Elections show that Matar registered to vote in November 2015, just one week after his 18th birthday. He voted in the 2016 Democratic primary — Hillary Clinton won 61% against Bernie Sanders in Fairview that year — and general elections, but hasn’t voted since then.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY

