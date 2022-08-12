Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Renna Media
From Tragedy to Triumph
Overcoming unimaginable obstacles to accomplish great things and making a difference in their communities. Sue and Ed Goldstein, longtime Warren, New Jersey residents, suffered an unthinkable tragedy not once, but twice: losing both their daughters to cancer. In the face of their grief, the Goldstein’s used their losses to help others, creating programs in the wake of each daughter’s passing. Their extraordinary efforts over the past 40 years resulted in the creation of The Valerie Fund and The Stacy Goldstein Breast Cancer Center at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Both organizations continue to provide hope and life-saving treatment for thousands of people.
Renna Media
College Women’s Club of Cranford Annual Scholarships
The College Women’s Club of Cranford was founded in 1932 by Eleanor Sprole and her colleagues who dedicated their time raising money for women to further their education and attend college. The College Women’s Club of Cranford is celebrating its 90th year. We continue in that tradition to raise money for scholarships through fundsraisers such as our Scholar Tea and Cranford 150th Anniversary Tote Bag. All proceeds from these fund raisers go to Scholarships for graduating Cranford students.
Renna Media
Westfield Rotary Sends Learning Tablets to Eastern Europe
On July 18, 2022, Westfield Rotarian Burim Regjaj delivered 20 Galaxy Tablets to minority school children in Mitrovica, Republic of Kosovo. He traveled to Kosovo at his own expense to make sure the tablets reached the intended destination. The funds for tablets were collected and donated by the Westfield Rotary Club Foundation and by fundraisers through the Rotary Club.
Renna Media
Scotch Plains-Fanwood Girl Scouts Host Puppy Palooza
On June 18, 2022 my Girl Scout Troop 40782 of Scotch Plains-Fanwood hosted an event. This event was an activity for our Bronze in Girls Scout, the highest award that Junior Girl Scouts can earn. We have worked on this award since October, 2021. This event has taken a lot of work and effort. The event was very successful and we were very happy that all of our work had paid off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
Knights of Columbus Donates to Ukraine Relief Fund
Officers of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. Henry J. Watterson Council #1711 of Westfield recently presented James Vari, District Deputy of the New Jersey Knights of Columbus, with a donation check of $2,000 to the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Relief Fund. Also present was Rev. Fr. William Benedetto, of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mountainside, who serves as the Council’s Chaplain.
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
Renna Media
Donations Being Collected for October Rummage Sale
The Senior Center in Gillette will conduct its annual rummage sale on Saturday, October 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, October 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is a major fundraiser for the Long Hill Senior Club. The hall is packed with treasures, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade
The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
‘I can’t believe that’s it.’ News of St. John’s University S.I. campus closure rocks students, alum.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The abrupt news Friday of the closure of the St. John’s University Staten Island campus at the end of the spring 2024 semester came as a surprise to incoming freshmen, current students and alumni who once called it home. Some were looking forward to...
Renna Media
Mia and Tatiana Cunha Celebrate Victories
Clark Public School students, sisters Mia and Tatiana Cunha, recently celebrated some major victories. Mia Cunha won 2 gold medals in the 25 meters freestyle and 25 meters backstroke at the Special Olympics held on June 10-12, 2022 at The College of New Jersey. She also won a bronze in the 50 meter relay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
Editor’s note: The story was updated to include information about a visit by Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis to Musikfest. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman.
mypaperonline.com
Chester Thrift Shop Offers Boutique Experience
Decades ago, when the bishop was dedicating the Church of the Messiah in Chester, he nicknamed it St. Elsie’s. That was because the church was built on the site of the stable of an old dairy farm and “Elsie” was the name of a famous cow (Elsie the cow, the Borden’s trademark). In 2010, when church member Diane Cardillo of Califon was looking for ways to fundraise for the church, she came up with the idea of a thrift shop. That shop, which took up residence in the church basement, was dubbed with the church’s nickname, “St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop”. Located at 50 State Route 24 in Chester, St. Elsie’s Thrift Shop has grown since then and now takes up eight rooms in the basement of the old section of the church. There people can find gently used and new clothing for men and women, household items, and home décor items. It is run by nine volunteers; the co-managers are Cardillo and Linda Ochs of Branchville. Recently, Cardillo talked about the thrift shop offerings, guidelines for donating, where unsold items go and more.
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Renna Media
Information Regarding Group Homes
At the June 16, 2022 Borough Council meeting, a number of concerned residents were in attendance to discuss the proposed resolution listed as R10. That proposed resolution was designed to provide funding to a group home in exchange for affordable housing credits. Due to technical difficulties, that meeting was canceled but Borough Attorney Joseph Sordillo and Administrator James Damato provided residents in attendance with the facts about Group Homes. To better inform residents who were not present, we are providing the following information.
St. John’s University to close Staten Island campus in spring 2024
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Staten Island’s three college campuses will soon be a thing of the past. On Friday, St. John’s University announced that it will be closing its Staten Island campus at the end of the spring 2024 semester, marking the end of a 50-plus year run in the borough.
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
One Hurt As Fierce Blaze Ravages 7 Hunterdon County Townhomes (PHOTOS)
One injury was reported as a fierce fire ravaged seven different townhomes in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Raritan Police and Fire departments responded to a report of smoke coming from an attached garage on Chelsea Circle in Flemington around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release.
Comments / 0