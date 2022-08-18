ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House reopens for public tours

By Darleene Powells
 5 days ago

Hollyhock House, the first and only UNESCO World Heritage site in Los Angeles, reopens for public tours on Thursday after being shut down by the pandemic.

Starting on Aug. 18, Hollyhock House will again be open for in-person, self-guided tours for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tours will be offered Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(credit: Stan Ecklund/City of Los Angeles)

"When Hollyhock House was restored in 2015, we reopened this priceless cultural landmark to the public, and I can still remember the excitement felt by so many Angelenos," Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said. "We've now weathered the storm of COVID-19, and I can't wait to welcome people back to this iconic place – the only UNESCO World Heritage site in the City of Los Angeles."

The Frank Lloyd Wright landmark, which is located in Barnsdall Park, was built in 1921 for oil heiress Aline Barnsdall. It is now owned by the City of Los Angeles and operated by the Department of Cultural Affairs. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2019 .

(credit: Stan Ecklund/City of Los Angeles)

During the pandemic closure, the Department of Cultural Affairs staff undertook critical restoration projects and enhanced interpretation of the site that will be visible at Hollyhock House and Residence A, according to interim General Manager Daniel Tarica. Restoration of the interior and landscape are currently underway.

The Department of Cultural Affairs is also hosting a free Hollyhock House Lawn Party on Aug. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will include performances from Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

Tour capacity of Hollyhock house is limited, and advanced ticket purchase is required.

