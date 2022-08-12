ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

School districts continue to face bus driver shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bus driver staffing continues to be an uphill battle for schools here in Oregon. The Beaverton School District says the district is actively hiring before the start of the school year. To be fully staffed, we need about 240 to 250 drivers. Right now, I have...
BEAVERTON, OR
KTVL

Inflation cost increases are leaving local businesses feeling cooked

PORTLAND, Ore. — The cost of putting food on the table continues to go up. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are paying more for food across the board. Comparing the month of July this year to last year, the price for meat, poultry, eggs, and fish increased almost 11 percent.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Nationwide job growth leads to tight labor market

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nate Tilden owns restaurants across Portland, including Bar Casa Vale. These days, you can find him working in the kitchen. "You need to do the longest, hardest job possible. So, I’m on a six-week run without a day off partially because I lost key personnel, but also because I’m being careful who I hire," Tilden said.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy