Truckee, CA

2news.com

Bully's Second Annual Battle of the Beers This Weekend

Bully’s Sports Bar & Grill is inviting Northern Nevada to choose their favorite beer at the second annual Battle of the Beers showdown, Aug. 19 and 20 at the Robb Drive location. The epic two-day event will feature dozens of regional beers all vying for the title of Reno’s...
RENO, NV
2news.com

UNR host Reopening Ceremony for Argenta Hall

The University of Nevada, Reno held a reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall on Tuesday/. The residence hall has been closed since July 2019 after an incident involving the building’s boiler required remediation, construction and building updates. During the event, University President Brian Sandoval provided brief remarks for invited guests...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Time running out to share Virginia Street experience in City of Reno Survey

The City of Reno announced that “The Future of Virginia Street” survey is now live for community members to share their current Virginia Street experience. Data collected from the survey will be used to develop a draft vision and set of goals for the future of Virginia Street as part of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program

The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
RENO, NV
2news.com

White Coat Ceremony Welcomes Class of 2026 to UNR Med

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) welcomed 70 new first-year medical students by presenting them with their first white coats at a ceremony held on Aug. 12, 2022, at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno. "We are exceptionally proud to welcome the Class...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man Accused of Stealing Car With Children Inside

Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a car with two children inside of it. It started Monday afternoon in Reno and police say the suspect led them on a chase ending in Carson City. According to law enforcement, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with dealer paper plates was...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo in Tool Theft Case

Douglas County deputies need your help finding a man and woman in connection with a recent tool theft from the Casino Core. Deputies say the theft happened on July 27th at the maintenance area of Harvey’s Casino. Authorities say the duo stole a black backpack full of tools. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Oak Fire Near Colfax Grows to 22 Acres, 70% Containment

A wildfire near in Placer County near I-80 and Colfax is now 70% contained, after sparking on Monday afternoon. It initially started as a car fire but then spread to nearby brush - it's now currently under investigation. Placer County says multiple structures were temporarily threatened.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Storey County Boil Water Order

The order is in effect in the area of Sutton and Summit, from Summit to C Street, and along C Street to the gas station. The county says the order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Police chase ends in crash into downtown Reno business

A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022. According to officials, the driver of a...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Fire Breaks Out Near Wedekind Road, Smoke Seen From Highway 395

A portion of Cannan Street in Reno is closed as fire crews investigate an early morning apartment fire. The single-unit fire started just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Smoke could be seen from Highway 395 near Northtowne Lane in Reno. Reno Fire had a truck already nearby so the fire...
RENO, NV

