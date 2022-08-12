Read full article on original website
Bully's Second Annual Battle of the Beers This Weekend
Bully’s Sports Bar & Grill is inviting Northern Nevada to choose their favorite beer at the second annual Battle of the Beers showdown, Aug. 19 and 20 at the Robb Drive location. The epic two-day event will feature dozens of regional beers all vying for the title of Reno’s...
SilverSummit Healthplan Hosts Community Health Fair
The free event was held at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Several health agencies and nonprofit organizations will be on hand to provide back-to-school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Honoring Grandchildren’s Legacies; Local Grandfather to be Recognized at upcoming Aces game
Donor Network West and the Reno Aces will honor the family of David Lyson at the Aug. 19 Home Run for Life game. Anthony Lyson was 18 years old when he died from a severe allergic reaction to tree nuts in 2017. His cousin, Frankie Lynn Young, passed away at...
UNR host Reopening Ceremony for Argenta Hall
The University of Nevada, Reno held a reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall on Tuesday/. The residence hall has been closed since July 2019 after an incident involving the building’s boiler required remediation, construction and building updates. During the event, University President Brian Sandoval provided brief remarks for invited guests...
Time running out to share Virginia Street experience in City of Reno Survey
The City of Reno announced that “The Future of Virginia Street” survey is now live for community members to share their current Virginia Street experience. Data collected from the survey will be used to develop a draft vision and set of goals for the future of Virginia Street as part of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study.
New sawmill coming to Carson City to help address forest health and resilience
Tahoe Forest Products LLC (TFP), in a partnership with Washoe Development Corporation (WDC), an affiliate of Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California, recently announced the lease of 40 acres of Washoe-owned land near Carson City, Nev. to build the first significant sawmill in the region in decades. By creating a...
Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program
The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
White Coat Ceremony Welcomes Class of 2026 to UNR Med
The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) welcomed 70 new first-year medical students by presenting them with their first white coats at a ceremony held on Aug. 12, 2022, at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno. "We are exceptionally proud to welcome the Class...
Fire Starts In Empty Apartment On Wedekind Road In Reno
A neighbor who lived next to the apartment was treated for smoke inhalation. There's no immediate word on how the fire started.
Police Release Image Of Sweatshirt Kiely Rodni Was Wearing At Party
It seems the whole Truckee-Tahoe community has joined in the search for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
Suspect fleeing police promoted code yellow lockdown at Virginia Palmer Elementary
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released details about the Code Yellow lockdown at Virginia Palmer Elementary School Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:30PM on August 15, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a motorcycle rider in Sun Valley. The rider who was suspected...
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
Man Accused of Stealing Car With Children Inside
Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a car with two children inside of it. It started Monday afternoon in Reno and police say the suspect led them on a chase ending in Carson City. According to law enforcement, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with dealer paper plates was...
Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo in Tool Theft Case
Douglas County deputies need your help finding a man and woman in connection with a recent tool theft from the Casino Core. Deputies say the theft happened on July 27th at the maintenance area of Harvey’s Casino. Authorities say the duo stole a black backpack full of tools. The...
Oak Fire Near Colfax Grows to 22 Acres, 70% Containment
A wildfire near in Placer County near I-80 and Colfax is now 70% contained, after sparking on Monday afternoon. It initially started as a car fire but then spread to nearby brush - it's now currently under investigation. Placer County says multiple structures were temporarily threatened.
Storey County Boil Water Order
The order is in effect in the area of Sutton and Summit, from Summit to C Street, and along C Street to the gas station. The county says the order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon.
Police Release Image Of Jacket Kiely Rodni May Have Worn Before Going Missing
The 16-year-old first went missing on August 6, 2022 during a party at a Truckee campground. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
New Lane Reductions on SR-28 As Part Of NDOT’s Incline-Village-Area Improvements
Drivers will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park beginning Aug. 15 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues enhancements to State Routes 28 and 431 near Incline Village. From Aug. 15 through October, traffic will be reduced to a single lane...
Police chase ends in crash into downtown Reno business
A gas line needed to be turned off at a business in downtown Reno after a car crashed into a building Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hill Street and West Liberty Street around 5:45 p.m. on August 15, 2022. According to officials, the driver of a...
Fire Breaks Out Near Wedekind Road, Smoke Seen From Highway 395
A portion of Cannan Street in Reno is closed as fire crews investigate an early morning apartment fire. The single-unit fire started just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Smoke could be seen from Highway 395 near Northtowne Lane in Reno. Reno Fire had a truck already nearby so the fire...
