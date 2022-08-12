ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – ODRC 50th Anniversary Time Capsule Buried in Orient Park

Orient – On July 8, 2022, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction celebrated its 50th anniversary as a stand-alone state agency. As part of the event, a time capsule was dedicated which included several items, plus additional items were brought to the event by facility leadership and other guests.
ORIENT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Armed man surrenders after barricade situation in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Holland, OH
State
Ohio State
Pickaway County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Pickaway County, OH
New Holland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Radcliff, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Fight that Led to a Gun Fired

Chillicothe – Chillicothe Police dispatched to the area of East Water Street and North Brownell Street on a call of a gun shot being heard. ​. The 911 caller stated that there were seven or eight people in the intersection of Water Street and Brownell Street and it appeared they were going to fight. One of the groups of people walked to the location and another group arrived in a blue pickup truck believed to be a Ford F250. ​ One of the people in the group that was walking pulled out a firearm and shot off one round. ​
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours

ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Holland City Council#Pickaway County Sheriff
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Man Indicted on Rent to Own Theft from 2018

Circleville – A man has been arrested for a warrant after being indicted for a theft way back in 2018. The charges came from the local rent-to-own company that had dealt with the man through regular transactions. According to the report Edward Blackstone managed to rent 4 computer-related items from Rent 2 Own. The employee at the time stated that they typically limited people to only two high-end items, but Edward came in and dealt with another clerk after being denied by the Manager.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Harrisburg Police Searching for Pursuit Suspect in High-Speed Chase Considered Dangerous

Harrisburg – Harrisburg Police currently looking for an individual out of a pursuit that occurred on Saturday evening. On the 13th Chief Murphy with the Harrisburg Police pursued an individual that fled from a traffic violation that went through the southern part of Franklin county through Grove City and ended on SR 104 near the Pickaway Franklin County line.
HARRISBURG, OH
WHIZ

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge

A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement

WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident

A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Record-Herald

City addresses splash pad vandalism

Recently, vandalism to the local splash pad has been an issue made apparent to City of Washington Court House officials. The splash pad is a recreational area for kids and adults located across the street from Eyman Park. This project was originally erected in late 2019 and has had recent updates and new equipment added just this year. In total, this project has totaled around $200,000.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter

Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy