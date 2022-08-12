Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – ODRC 50th Anniversary Time Capsule Buried in Orient Park
Orient – On July 8, 2022, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction celebrated its 50th anniversary as a stand-alone state agency. As part of the event, a time capsule was dedicated which included several items, plus additional items were brought to the event by facility leadership and other guests.
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
Armed man surrenders after barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in […]
WSYX ABC6
Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
Your Radio Place
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Fight that Led to a Gun Fired
Chillicothe – Chillicothe Police dispatched to the area of East Water Street and North Brownell Street on a call of a gun shot being heard. . The 911 caller stated that there were seven or eight people in the intersection of Water Street and Brownell Street and it appeared they were going to fight. One of the groups of people walked to the location and another group arrived in a blue pickup truck believed to be a Ford F250. One of the people in the group that was walking pulled out a firearm and shot off one round.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours
ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Man Indicted on Rent to Own Theft from 2018
Circleville – A man has been arrested for a warrant after being indicted for a theft way back in 2018. The charges came from the local rent-to-own company that had dealt with the man through regular transactions. According to the report Edward Blackstone managed to rent 4 computer-related items from Rent 2 Own. The employee at the time stated that they typically limited people to only two high-end items, but Edward came in and dealt with another clerk after being denied by the Manager.
sciotopost.com
Harrisburg Police Searching for Pursuit Suspect in High-Speed Chase Considered Dangerous
Harrisburg – Harrisburg Police currently looking for an individual out of a pursuit that occurred on Saturday evening. On the 13th Chief Murphy with the Harrisburg Police pursued an individual that fled from a traffic violation that went through the southern part of Franklin county through Grove City and ended on SR 104 near the Pickaway Franklin County line.
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
Ohio man sentenced after providing drugs that resulted in friend’s death
Kyle Barry of Zanesville, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after providing a 25-year-old man, who he claimed to be friends with, drugs that later killed him. According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, Barry was sentenced in common pleas court after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking […]
When should drivers stop for school buses in Ohio?
OHIO (WOWK) — Back to school is upon us, which means school buses will be back on the road and drivers should expect new traffic patterns because of them. The Jackson County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office posted a guide on when to stop for a school bus in Ohio. The image says if the road has […]
sciotopost.com
Man Wanted for Questioning After Sheriff Finds A Man Dead, Arrested in Ross County
ROSS – A man who was wanted for questioning around the death of a 42-year-old man in Pike county has been arrested. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36 pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement
WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
Record-Herald
City addresses splash pad vandalism
Recently, vandalism to the local splash pad has been an issue made apparent to City of Washington Court House officials. The splash pad is a recreational area for kids and adults located across the street from Eyman Park. This project was originally erected in late 2019 and has had recent updates and new equipment added just this year. In total, this project has totaled around $200,000.
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
