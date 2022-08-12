ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Fresh N Faded makes sure that kids start school with the supplies they need

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Fresh N Faded holding their 4th annual Back to School event Sunday Afternoon. Students of all ages were able to pick up school supplies to help get them started this fall, plus some new shoes for school. Besides the giveaway, Soldiers Of Honor was putting on a boxing demonstration, there was a cheerleading competition, and free face painting and haircuts. The Owners of Fresh and Fades say that holding this event is special to them because they can chip in and help those in Lima.
LIMA, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Springfield, OH
Education
City
Springfield, OH
dayton.com

‘Art Ball for All’ planned for Aug. 27

One of the area’s premiere evenings of glamour and dancing will return after taking a pandemic hiatus. “Art Ball for All” is the Springfield Museum of Art’s (SMOA) main fundraiser on Aug. 27 designed to celebrate not only coming back but everyone who loves art and the museum.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Daily Advocate

The GREAT Darke County Fair

Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
DAYTON, OH
#School Supplies#The New School#Highschool#Shs#Springfield High School#Chromebook
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival

TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
TROY, OH
livability.com

Aging Gracefully: The Carlyle House

Carlyle House creates a sense of community for seniors. For nearly a decade, The Carlyle House has been helping seniors live their best lives in an inviting setting designed to keep residents active and engaged. Conveniently located on State Route 48, along the border of Oakwood and Kettering, the family-owned...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend

FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Lima News

Few area schools plan to arm teachers

DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
OHIO STATE
livability.com

Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style

Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

New Kettering park to include zip line, links to UD, regional trail system

KETTERING — Plans to add a new 19-acre neighborhood park near Kettering Business Park include a zip line and a bike path feeding into the regional trail system. Gentile Park’s path would provide a link to the Dayton-Kettering Connector at Wiltshire Boulevard, a newly installed piece of a pedestrian trail that extends to the University of Dayton’s campus, records show.
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine

"It's a pretty substantial loss if we don't recover it," said Anthony Best with Bluegrass Rides. "This is not just the theft of today, but each day it is on a schedule... It has places to be where people have rented or booked it for their event."
MORAINE, OH
Everything Kaye!

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
livability.com

Why the Dayton, OH, Region Is an Inviting Place to Do Business

The Dayton region is a place to invest, grow and succeed. A culture of innovation and collaboration combined with a logistically unmatched central location close to markets, partners and customers are just two of the advantages businesses discover when they choose the Dayton region as the place to invest, grow and succeed.
DAYTON, OH

