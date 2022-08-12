ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of August 15

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Edison completing three-year grid modernization project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison is wrapping up the smart grid upgrades in Lucas County. These upgrades will help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. There will be an installation of new, automated equipment and technology in substations and powerline serving more than...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
NORTHWOOD, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Pedestrian struck while using marked crosswalk

A pedestrian using a crosswalk on Pearl Street was struck by a vehicle last week and taken to Wood County Hospital. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Elvin Layman, 75, of Bowling Green, was southbound on South Church Street, Wednesday around 12:56 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council expected to vote on new city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is expected to vote on a new design for the city’s flag on Tuesday. Toledo native Jacob Parr, a graphic designer, said the design took years to complete. The flag features an eight-pointed star that he calls the spark of industry. “Each...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
13abc.com

Wood County Health Department investigating E. Coli outbreak

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sent at least six people to the hospital. According to health department officials, there have been at least 18 recent E. coli cases. For comparison, the county reports only 27 cases over the last 6.5 years.
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Here's what you need to know about the water main break

The water main break discovered Saturday left nearly one million residents in the metro Detroit area without steady access to clean water. Some water flow has been restored as of Sunday morning, but around 133,000 residents are still under a boil water advisory.  Here's what you need to know about the water main break: What happened...
13abc.com

Thousands without power in Toledo after crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
TOLEDO, OH

