13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
Minor injuries when car crashes into MDOT truck in I-75 construction zone
A car slammed into an Michigan Department of Transportation work truck in an I-75 construction zone Monday, causing minor injuries. Officials said the crash happened Monday afternoon, along northbound I-75 at Dixie Hwy, Exit 15, in Monroe County.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 15
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
13abc.com
Toledo Edison completing three-year grid modernization project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison is wrapping up the smart grid upgrades in Lucas County. These upgrades will help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. There will be an installation of new, automated equipment and technology in substations and powerline serving more than...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
WTOL-TV
Residents frustrated by reconstruction of 3 traffic circles in south Toledo
The three traffic circles were going to cost around $292,000. The reconstruction has added another $16,000, and a lot of frustration from residents.
bgindependentmedia.org
Pedestrian struck while using marked crosswalk
A pedestrian using a crosswalk on Pearl Street was struck by a vehicle last week and taken to Wood County Hospital. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Elvin Layman, 75, of Bowling Green, was southbound on South Church Street, Wednesday around 12:56 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street.
WTOL-TV
Unfinished traffic circles on Schneider Road already undergoing reconstruction
The city says a design flaw in the south Toledo traffic circles posed a hazard. Rather than wait, the city chose to remodel the circles while still unfinished.
13abc.com
Toledo City Council expected to vote on new city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is expected to vote on a new design for the city’s flag on Tuesday. Toledo native Jacob Parr, a graphic designer, said the design took years to complete. The flag features an eight-pointed star that he calls the spark of industry. “Each...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNR officer, firefighter jump off cliff into Lake Monroe to save teen stranded in cold water
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was rescued from cold water in Lake Monroe earlier this year. Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Nick Ingersoll and Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Capt. Dave Nadeau received Lifesaving Awards from the DNR Law Enforcement Division after rescuing the boy on May 19.
13abc.com
Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
Officials pull woman from the Detroit River near Renaissance Center
Rescue efforts to save a woman reported in the Detroit River were underway Friday morning. The Coast Guard told WWJ they were called to assist officers and crews from the Detroit Police Harbor Master just after 9:30 a.m
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
13abc.com
Wood County Health Department investigating E. Coli outbreak
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sent at least six people to the hospital. According to health department officials, there have been at least 18 recent E. coli cases. For comparison, the county reports only 27 cases over the last 6.5 years.
Here's what you need to know about the water main break
The water main break discovered Saturday left nearly one million residents in the metro Detroit area without steady access to clean water. Some water flow has been restored as of Sunday morning, but around 133,000 residents are still under a boil water advisory. Here's what you need to know about the water main break: What happened...
13abc.com
Thousands without power in Toledo after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
