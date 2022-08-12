Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The King of Rock and Roll is alive and well in a local woman’s heart. We visited her home in Columbia County, where she has spent years dedicating parts of her house to a legend. For Laura Tinney, it’s not just a place to live...
WRDW-TV
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
WRDW-TV
Online post puts Glascock County school on lockdown
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Glascock County school went on lockdown Tuesday over an alarming social media post. It happened after school officials were made aware of a social media post that pictured a Glascock County 10th-grader with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and ammunition vest and the caption “#school day.”
WRDW-TV
Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
WRDW-TV
Bus wreck shuts down much of Wrightsboro Road through Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bus plowed into six vehicles and a gas pump in a major wreck Tuesday that brought traffic to a standstill on a Grovetown thoroughfare. The wreck was reported around 12:20 p.m. Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said a Horizon Bus Lines charter bus with no passengers...
WRDW-TV
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead. Troopers responded on Aug. 8 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on...
