WTOL-TV
Unfinished traffic circles on Schneider Road already undergoing reconstruction
The city says a design flaw in the south Toledo traffic circles posed a hazard. Rather than wait, the city chose to remodel the circles while still unfinished.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 15
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 15. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Sandusky lands $24.5 million federal grant to improve U.S. 6 into Cedar Point, expand bikeway
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Traveling to Cedar Point and the rest of Sandusky from the Cleveland area should get easier in a few years, thanks to the rebuilding of U.S. 6 east of the city, which was awarded a major $24.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The...
WTOL-TV
Residents frustrated by reconstruction of 3 traffic circles in south Toledo
The three traffic circles were going to cost around $292,000. The reconstruction has added another $16,000, and a lot of frustration from residents.
13abc.com
Toledo City Council expected to vote on new city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is expected to vote on a new design for the city’s flag on Tuesday. Toledo native Jacob Parr, a graphic designer, said the design took years to complete. The flag features an eight-pointed star that he calls the spark of industry. “Each...
hollandsfj.us
New roundabouts open in area
After starting construction in June, the first two new roundabouts in Lucas County are now open to the public. The intersection at Monclova and Weckerly roads in Monclova Township opened Wednesday, August 3 and Brint and Kilburn Road in Richfield Township followed Thursday, August 4. Minor, cosmetic work will continue for the next few weeks on both sites.
bgindependentmedia.org
Pedestrian struck while using marked crosswalk
A pedestrian using a crosswalk on Pearl Street was struck by a vehicle last week and taken to Wood County Hospital. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Elvin Layman, 75, of Bowling Green, was southbound on South Church Street, Wednesday around 12:56 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNR officer, firefighter jump off cliff into Lake Monroe to save teen stranded in cold water
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was rescued from cold water in Lake Monroe earlier this year. Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Nick Ingersoll and Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Capt. Dave Nadeau received Lifesaving Awards from the DNR Law Enforcement Division after rescuing the boy on May 19.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
13abc.com
Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
13abc.com
Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
Findlay City Schools to install active shooter response system
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools will be installing the SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System, after a unanimous vote from the district's board of education. A press release on Monday did not give a specific date the system would be installed in Findlay Schools. "Each classroom and large common...
13abc.com
Thousands without power in Toledo after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
fcnews.org
Central Ave. PNC bank robbed; ID of robber sought
TOLEDO – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is seeking information from the public to help identify a lone bank robber. Tuesday at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank, located at 6730 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, was robbed by a lone male who indicated he had a gun and demanded money.
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
Cedar Point Announces Exciting Changes Coming In May Of 2023
Cedar Point is the second oldest amusement park in North America. Located in Sandusky, Ohio it opened in 1870. Back then there were no roller coasters but 151 years later, a lot has changed. Cedar Point just announced some big changes coming in May of 2023. What's New At Cedar...
sent-trib.com
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
Man robs central Toledo bank Tuesday morning, FBI, TPD seek information
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed the PNC Bank at 6730 Central Avenue in Toledo on Tuesday morning, the Toledo Police Department said. TPD and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are seeking information from the public to identify the man. He is described as a thin, white male...
presspublications.com
Get ready for a “Miles of Smiles” at the Pemberville Free Fair
One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and in Pemberville, they’re putting the final touches on the 77th Free Fair, set for Aug. 17-20 at Memorial Park in the village, 405 E. Front St. “The entertainment is booked, the events are planned, the fair food and...
