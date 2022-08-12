ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
Cheryl E Preston

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On The Great Taylor Vs. Brooke Debate

The multifaceted nature of the women of "The Bold and the Beautiful" is what makes the soap opera so compelling. From the writers who create their storylines to the brilliant actresses portraying them, these characters showcase their layers time and time again. Two Los Angeles residents who are proof of that complexity are Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Hogan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
