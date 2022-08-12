Read full article on original website
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
‘The Bachelorette’: Does Rachel Recchia Leave the Season Early?
The women of 'The Bachelorette' experience some rejections from the men this season, but does Rachel leave early?
Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You
Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9: Emily Learns a Shocking Secret About Kobe’s Family
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 Episode 14, 'Temperature Check,' featured a shocking revelation about Kobe Blaise's family.
Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune
American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Bold & Beautiful Just Set the Stage For Steffy’s Worst Nightmare to Become a Reality
“It’s finally over,” said Taylor as Bold & Beautiful bid farewell to Sheila, with the Forrester family relieved to hear that this time, she’s really, most sincerely dead. “As if,” said the audience, who’ve definitely been down this road before. Bear-ing Witness. I’ve got...
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident
It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host
WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On The Great Taylor Vs. Brooke Debate
The multifaceted nature of the women of "The Bold and the Beautiful" is what makes the soap opera so compelling. From the writers who create their storylines to the brilliant actresses portraying them, these characters showcase their layers time and time again. Two Los Angeles residents who are proof of that complexity are Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Hogan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Former host Chris Harrison is 'leading his best life' after his 'Bachelor' exit, says the show's stylist
Former host Chris Harrison left "The Bachelor" franchise after 20 years when he faced backlash for defending a contestant accused of racially insensitive behavior.
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
The Young and the Restless’ Diane Has Someone New Lookin’ to Bring Her Down!
Given how much trouble The Young and the Restless’ Diane Jenkins stirred up during her time in Genoa City, you just know there are secrets waiting to be dug up from her time in Los Angeles. Who knows what Jack’s ex and Kyle’s mom was up to before she used Keemo’s death as a means of inserting herself back into their lives?
