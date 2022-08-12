Read full article on original website
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: More than 1,700 Afghan refugees resettled in Ohio ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16:. More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year. DeWine on nuclear bailouts: 'Everything that was in that bill, that I leave up to the Legislature'. Should you wait to get a COVID-19 booster that...
ideastream.org
Cleveland passed over for $10 million federal transportation grant for Hough neighborhood
Cleveland came up short in its bid for a $10.7 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to redesign East 66th Street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The project, dubbed DREAM 66, would add to the street a multi-purpose trail, a wider sidewalk, pedestrian crossings, benches and bike parking. The grant from the federal government’s $2.2 billion RAISE program would have covered most of the cost of the $15.7 million project.
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Texts suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Aug. 15:. Texts from former FirstEnergy execs suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout. Akron Metro RTA providing free fares through Aug. 20. Reports show ‘epic failure’ at Cuyahoga County children services office. Mahoning Valley school buses to roll on despite shortage...
ideastream.org
Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said Cleveland officials are “working as quickly as we possibly can” to end federal court oversight of the city’s police force. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday on police staffing and crime statistics, Bibb said his office was looking to speed up the city’s compliance with the 2015 consent decree. Cleveland signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a 2014 investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.
ideastream.org
Akron's Kenmore neighborhood wants to be 'Music Row'
Tina Boyes, head of the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, has been working since 2017 to make Kenmore Boulevard exciting again. For every new business, there are still spaces like the former Hairston Appliance store that’s quietly waiting for a new tenant. Boyes began consulting with Dallas-based Better Block five years ago on how to make the boulevard more walkable. They added bike lanes. They filled a vacant lot with art and turned it into a courtyard for community meetings. And then she came to a realization: Kenmore is a music neighborhood.
ideastream.org
More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year
One year ago today, the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and since that time, more than 67,000 people from Afghanistan have come to the United States to settle in many places, including Ohio. As of right now, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports 1,727 people from Afghanistan have...
