Fort Collins, CO

99.9 The Point

Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco's Pizza Now Open

Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Prost! Your Ultimate Guide to Oktoberfest 2022 in Northern Colorado

Summer is winding down, and fall is slowly creeping into the air. The kiddos are probably already planning their Halloween costumes, but the adults have something else to look forward to: Oktoberfest. Thankfully, you don't need to travel to Germany to get your fix of beer and pretzels. We have...
99.9 The Point

Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center

Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
99.9 The Point

Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

RV Crashes Into Denver Donut Shop on Colfax, 4 Injured

It had to be a scary situation, when suddenly an RV came barreling into this donut shop where a customer was thrown across the room. If you've ever had a bad Monday, imagine how these folks were feeling on Monday, August 15, 2022 at a Winchell's in Lakewood, Colorado, a suburb of Denver. At the corner of Pierce and Colfax, a simple stop for a quick snack for one man turned into chaos. The driver of the RV must feel horrible.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

100 Years Ago, There Was a 2-Chair Barber Shop in Johnstown

It's hard to to remember what you had for lunch yesterday, let alone businesses that existed over 100 years ago. Johnstown, Colorado, was the vision of Harvey Parish, in the early 1900's. You've probably driven on Parish Avenue in Johnstown; Parish named the town after one of his sons, John. Today, about 10,000-15,000 people live in Johnstown; many, many less lived there back in the 1920's.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
99.9 The Point

25 Life Hacks Fort Collins Residents Need to Try Right Now

Everyone can find something to complain about, but I think it's safe to say that life in Fort Collins is usually a breeze. Whether you're soaking up the sun at Horsetooth Reservoir, cheering on the Rams at a Colorado State University game, or taking a stroll through Old Town, it's (almost) always a great day in the Choice City.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch

Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
LA VETA, CO
99.9 The Point

SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop

I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

