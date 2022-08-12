Read full article on original website
Love Pizza? New Northern Colorado Area Marco’s Pizza Now Open
Pizza fans in Northern Colorado rejoice as one of America's new favorite pizza restaurants has opened a new location in the NoCo area. Ready to chow down?. At this point, most pizza lovers in Colorado have tried the deliciousness that is Marco's Pizza. If you haven't, you're missing out. Marco's history begins over 40 years ago. It was all a dream of an Italian immigrant, Pat (Pasquale) Glammarco, that came to life in Oregon, Ohio, in 1978. Fast forward to 2022 and there are now (roughly) over 1,000 franchised Marco's Pizza locations across not just the United States of America, but it can also be enjoyed in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and India.
Prost! Your Ultimate Guide to Oktoberfest 2022 in Northern Colorado
Summer is winding down, and fall is slowly creeping into the air. The kiddos are probably already planning their Halloween costumes, but the adults have something else to look forward to: Oktoberfest. Thankfully, you don't need to travel to Germany to get your fix of beer and pretzels. We have...
It’s Been Over Two Decades Since This Last Happened in Downtown Loveland
Some like, and some do not like, the way downtown Loveland is growing. Soon there'll be construction happening along Fourth Street for the Draper Building and the renovations of the Elks building. This new change is about something old. You may have heard that downtown Loveland will soon have a...
Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center
Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
This 1920s Colorado Schoolhouse is Now on the Market as a Stunning Home
Colorado has a thing for turning abandoned schoolhouses into modern homes. For example, this 1800s La Veta classroom is now a quaint ranch, while this 1920s school is now a three-bedroom house for sale in Model. One of the Mile High City's newest hotels, The Slate Denver, used to be...
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
RV Crashes Into Denver Donut Shop on Colfax, 4 Injured
It had to be a scary situation, when suddenly an RV came barreling into this donut shop where a customer was thrown across the room. If you've ever had a bad Monday, imagine how these folks were feeling on Monday, August 15, 2022 at a Winchell's in Lakewood, Colorado, a suburb of Denver. At the corner of Pierce and Colfax, a simple stop for a quick snack for one man turned into chaos. The driver of the RV must feel horrible.
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado
Dolly Parton is more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age), the better she gets, and the broader her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 In Colorado: Here’s Where To Find The Cheapest
Well, the day has finally come - the national average price for gas has fallen below $4. For the first time since March, the U.S. national average price of gas fell back under the $4 mark to $3.97 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined by over $1...
100 Years Ago, There Was a 2-Chair Barber Shop in Johnstown
It's hard to to remember what you had for lunch yesterday, let alone businesses that existed over 100 years ago. Johnstown, Colorado, was the vision of Harvey Parish, in the early 1900's. You've probably driven on Parish Avenue in Johnstown; Parish named the town after one of his sons, John. Today, about 10,000-15,000 people live in Johnstown; many, many less lived there back in the 1920's.
25 Life Hacks Fort Collins Residents Need to Try Right Now
Everyone can find something to complain about, but I think it's safe to say that life in Fort Collins is usually a breeze. Whether you're soaking up the sun at Horsetooth Reservoir, cheering on the Rams at a Colorado State University game, or taking a stroll through Old Town, it's (almost) always a great day in the Choice City.
A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch
Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Alpha Center Provides No-Cost, No Judgment Services
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. It's important to talk about sexual health; unfortunately, many people are afraid to do that. The Alpha Center aims to remove this fear. Located in Fort Collins, the Christian non-profit provides free services —...
Denver Zoo Mourning the Death of Beloved 27-Year-Old Howler Monkey
The Denver Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved animals. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo had to say goodbye to Rose, a 27-year-old black howler monkey, last week after discovering that she had "untreatable renal failure." Rose's keepers, who affectionately called her Rosie, knew something...
SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop
I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
Old Town Fort Collins Altercation Goes Viral on Social Media
A video on Reddit's subforum called PublicFreakout racked up tens of thousands of views showing an altercation between two parties in Old Town Square in Fort Collins on Saturday, Aug. 6. The post on Reddit states the incident allegedly started when an unnamed woman followed her out of Cira Ltd....
