Bellingham, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whidbeylocal.com

Become an artistic glassblower, or simply enjoy all of the beautiful glass art at Callahan’s Firehouse Studio in Langley

Callahan McVay opened his glass blowing studio and art glass gallery in the former Fire Station at 179 2nd Street in Langley. In 1988, when Callahan was only 14 years old, he discovered he had special talent for blowing glass.. He had worked with stained glass at an alternative high school in Everett, and says, “I knew at 14 that working with glass was what I wanted to do.”
LANGLEY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek’s DRCC site: 19 acres of potential

MILL CREEK – Most of the City of Mill Creek has been developed out but there are at least 19-acres that have not. The City acquired this acreage, spread across four parcels of land adjacent to Mill Creek Sports Park – the Dobson, Remillard, Church, and Cook (or DRCC for short) sites – over the last 15 years and are currently in the process of figuring out what to do with it.
MILL CREEK, WA
whatcom-news.com

Forecasters issue excessive heat warning in the Whatcom County foothills

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued an excessive heat warning effective from noon on Wednesday, August 17th, to 11:59pm on Thursday, August 18th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport

Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
ARLINGTON, WA
kpq.com

Fires Burning Northwest of Plain Still Uncontained

The White River and Irving Peak fires burning northwest of Plain are both still 0% contained, with about 680 acres burned in total. The fires are reportedly burning in steep terrain about 14 miles from Plain, making firefighting efforts difficult for crews. Elisabeth Dare, Public Information Officer for the fire's...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Nehring proposes halt to County hotel purchase until drug treatment ordinance passes

EVERETT, Wash., August 14, 2022 – On Thursday, August 12, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced an ordinance that will require tenants of the proposed County bridge and permanent supportive housing who have been diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) participate in a drug treatment program. The ordinance follows...
whatcomtalk.com

Ashuri Baklava & Café Brings Turkish Flavor to Bellingham

As a geographic and cultural confluence of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the nation of Turkey is well-known for its melting pot of ethnic influences and flavors. If you find yourself unable to visit the streets of Ankara or Istanbul any time soon, you can still get a taste of Turkey in Whatcom County thanks to Ashuri Baklava & Café — a downtown Bellingham business selling authentic Turkish pastries, coffee, and wares.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIMA TV

Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
LYNNWOOD, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power restored to all of Shoreline

Power has been restored to all of Shoreline. Power has been restored to all customers affected by the recent outage in the Shoreline area. The cause of the outage was equipment failure. Thank you for your patience as we worked to resolve the issue. Now you have to reset a...
SHORELINE, WA

