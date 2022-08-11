Read full article on original website
Large metal object falls from sky over Maine State Capitol, nearly hits police worker
(NEXSTAR) – A large metal object fell from the sky over the Maine State Capitol in Augusta, nearly hitting a police worker who was standing nearby. The object, weighing between 6 and 7 pounds, is believed to be a piece of aircraft debris that fell from “a large airliner on an international route,” the state’s Department of Public Safety announced.
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the spotted lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. If the bug is not contained, it could cost the state millions of dollars. “Summer is the perfect...
