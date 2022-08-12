ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 2

Related
creators.com

Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Linus Business#Business Economics#Tax Credit#Inflation#Gm#Business Industry#Ticker Security#Tsla Tesla Inc#General Motors Co#Toyota Motor Corp
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Country
China
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

25 High-Velocity Handguns, Ranked

According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the number of firearms manufactured in the U.S. has tripled since 2000. Fueling this years-long gun-buying bonanza has been rising demand for handguns. In 2009, semi-automatic handguns began outselling hunting rifles, underscoring a consumer shift toward guns typically used for personal protection. (This is […]
POLITICS
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy