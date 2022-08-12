Read full article on original website
Related
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
creators.com
Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
In October, the Social Security Administration is likely to announce the largest increase in benefits in over 40 years.
biztoc.com
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds
Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An unknown Chinese merchant spends $376 million on 13 cargo ships for risky Russian oil transfers on the high seas, report says
An anonymous Chinese firm has spent $376 million on 13 tankers to execute ship-to-ship transfers of Russian crude in the mid-Atlantic. All 13 ships are linked to the same office building in Dalian, China, according to maritime intelligence site Lloyd's List. The fleet represents the core of a new, high-risk...
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Billionaires are losing their fortunes, but it isn’t just because of the stock rout—some of them are giving their money away
After announcing a $20 billion donation, Bill Gates is now fifth in the world wealth rankings, falling behind Gautam Adani, Asia's richest billionaire.
A million barrels of oil per day could come to market if a nuclear deal is reached with Iran - but it wouldn't be a 'light switch' fix for the world's energy crisis, RBC commodities chief says
"With those Russian barrels in the balance come December, additional supplies from Iran would be helpful," RBC's Helima Croft said.
Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year
The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS・
25 High-Velocity Handguns, Ranked
According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the number of firearms manufactured in the U.S. has tripled since 2000. Fueling this years-long gun-buying bonanza has been rising demand for handguns. In 2009, semi-automatic handguns began outselling hunting rifles, underscoring a consumer shift toward guns typically used for personal protection. (This is […]
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Comments / 2