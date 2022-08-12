Quick Response Codes: A tool for sharing Extension’s educational resources and improving the response rates of program evaluations.

Read full article on original website
Study protocol and methods for Easing Pelvic Pain Interventions Clinical Research Program (EPPIC): a randomized clinical trial of brief, low-intensity, transdiagnostic cognitive behavioral therapy vs education/support for urologic chronic pelvic pain syndrome (UCPPS)
Background Urologic chronic pelvic pain syndrome (UCPPS) encompasses several common, costly, diagnoses including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome that are poorly understood and inadequately treated with conventional medical therapies. Behavioral strategies, recommended as a first-line treatment for managing symptoms, are largely inaccessible, time and labor intensive, and technically complex. The Easing Pelvic Pain Interventions Clinical Research Program (EPPIC) is a clinical trial examining the efficacy of low-intensity cognitive behavioral therapy (Minimal Contact CBT or MC-CBT) for UCPPS and its durability 3 and 6 months post treatment. Additional aims include characterizing the operative processes (e.g., cognitive distancing, context sensitivity, coping flexibility, repetitive negative thought) that drive MC-CBT-induced symptom relief and pre-treatment patient variables that moderate differential response. Methods UCPPS patients (240) ages 18–70 years, any gender, ethnicity, and race, will be randomized to 4-session MC-CBT or a credible, non-specific education comparator (EDU) that controls for the generic effects from simply going to treatment. Efficacy assessments will be administered at pre-treatment, 2 weeks, and 3 and 6 months post treatment-week acute phase. A novel statistical approach applied to micro-analytic mediator assessment schedule will permit the specification of the most effective CBT component(s) that drive symptom relief. Discussion Empirical validation of a low-intensity self-management therapy transdiagnostic in scope has the potential to improve the health of chronic pelvic pain patients refractory to medical therapies, reduce social and economic costs, conserve health care resources, as well as inform evidence-based practice guidelines. Identification of change mechanisms and moderators of treatment effects can provide proactive patient-treatment matching fundamental to goals of personalized medicine. Trial Registration Clinicaltrials.gov NCT05127616. Registered on 9/19/21.
A multimodal study regarding neural correlates of the subjective well-being in healthy individuals
Although happiness or subjective well-being (SWB) has drawn much attention from researchers, the precise neural structural correlates of SWB are generally unknown. In the present study, we aimed to investigate the associations between gray matter (GM) volumes, white matter (WM) microstructures, and SWB in healthy individuals, mainly young adults using multimodal T1 and diffusion tensor imaging studies. We enrolled 70 healthy individuals using magnetic resonance imaging. We measured their SWB using the Concise Measure of Subjective Well-Being. Voxel-wise statistical analysis of GM volumes was performed using voxel-based morphometry, while fractional anisotropy (FA) values were analyzed using tract-based spatial statistics. In healthy individuals, higher levels of SWB were significantly correlated with increased GM volumes of the anterior insula and decreased FA values in clusters of the body of the corpus callosum, precuneus WM, and fornix cres/stria terminalis. A correlational analysis revealed that GM volumes and FA values in these significant regions were significantly correlated with severity of psychological symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and quality of life. Our findings indicate that GM volumes and WM microstructures in these regions may contribute to SWB, and could be the neural basis for psychological symptom severity as well as quality of life in healthy individuals.
Human-centered design of clinical decision support for management of hypertension with chronic kidney disease
Background Primary care providers face challenges in recognizing and controlling hypertension in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Clinical decision support (CDS) has the potential to aid clinicians in identifying patients who could benefit from medication changes. This study designed an alert to control hypertension in CKD patients using an iterative human-centered design process. Methods In this study, we present a human-centered design process employing multiple methods for gathering user requirements and feedback on design and usability. Initially, we conducted contextual inquiry sessions to gather user requirements for the CDS. This was followed by group design sessions and one-on-one formative think-aloud sessions to validate requirements, obtain feedback on the design and layout, uncover usability issues, and validate changes. Results This study included 20 participants. The contextual inquiry produced 10 user requirements which influenced the initial alert design. The group design sessions revealed issues related to several themes, including recommendations and clinical content that did not match providers' expectations and extraneous information on the alerts that did not provide value. Findings from the individual think-aloud sessions revealed that participants disagreed with some recommended clinical actions, requested additional information, and had concerns about the placement in their workflow. Following each step, iterative changes were made to the alert content and design. Discussion This study showed that participation from users throughout the design process can lead to a better understanding of user requirements and optimal design, even within the constraints of an EHR alerting system. While raising awareness of design needs, it also revealed concerns related to workflow, understandability, and relevance. Conclusion The human-centered design framework using multiple methods for CDS development informed the creation of an alert to assist in the treatment and recognition of hypertension in patients with CKD.
To adjust or not to adjust: Cut-off scores in performance validity testing in Portuguese older adults with dementia
The rising demographic of older adults worldwide has led to an increase in dementia cases. In order to ensure the proper allocation of care and resources to this clinical group, it is necessary to correctly distinguish between simulated versus bona-fide cognitive deficits typical of dementia. Performance Validity Tests (PVTs) are specifically designed to assess a lack of effort and the possible simulation of cognitive impairment. Previous research demonstrates that PVTs may be sensitive to dementia, thus inaccurately classifying real memory impairment as simulation. Here, we analyzed the sensitivity of PVTs in discriminating between dementia and simulation using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analyses. Further, we examined the potential need for adjusting cut-off scores for three stand-alone (Test of Memory Malingering, Rey-15 Item Memory Test, and Coin in Hand-Extended Version) and one embedded (Reliable Digit Span) PVT for Portuguese older adults with dementia. The results showed that (1) all measures, except for the Coin in Hand— Extended version (CIH-EV), were sensitive to one or more sociodemographic and/or cognitive variables, and (2) it was necessary to adjust cut-off points for all measures. Additionally, the Rey-15 Item Memory Test did not demonstrate sufficient discriminating capacity for dementia. These results present important implications for clinical practice and the daily life of patients, as the use of incorrect cut-off points could impede patients from getting the resources they need.
Acceptability of multimodal pelvic floor physical therapy to treat dyspareunia after gynecological malignancies: a qualitative study of women’s views and experiences
Introduction and hypothesis Multimodal pelvic floor physical therapy (PFPT) is recommended after gynecological malignancies to treat dyspareunia. However, data to strongly support its implementation in the cancer care continuum are lacking. The aim of this study was to explore the views and experiences of gynecological cancer survivors with dyspareunia regarding the acceptability of multimodal PFPT. Methods This qualitative study was conducted with the participants ( n = 28) of a study investigating a 12-week multimodal PFPT treatment. Individual semi-structured telephone interviews served to collect qualitative data pertaining to women’s views and experiences of the treatment they received. Interviews were recorded and transcribed for analysis using the interpretative description framework. Results Our cohort described the appropriateness of the treatment in terms of modalities, physical therapist, care delivery, and intensity (Theme 1). While the intensity was reported as demanding by a few, all participants stressed that it was relevant to see significant improvements (Theme 2). In addition to the treatment characteristics and women’s beliefs and attitudes, noticing the treatment effects motivated their participation (Theme 2). Women expressed being highly satisfied with the treatment based on their positive experiences and the balance between their efforts and the results they obtained (Theme 3). As a result, they all recommended this treatment (Theme 3). Conclusions This is the first study to examine the acceptability of multimodal PFPT in the context of gynecological malignancies. This treatment was found acceptable and can be offered to gynecological cancer survivors.
The Effectiveness of the Super Skills for Life (SSL) Programme in Promoting Mental Wellbeing among Institutionalised Adolescents in Malaysia: An Interventional Study
Background: Mental health issues have become more prevalent among institutionalised adolescents. Therefore an effective intervention programme is needed to improve their mental health. Objective: To evaluate the effectiveness of the Super Skills for Life (SSL) programme in improving the mental wellbeing of institutionalised adolescents and determine the factors associated with their mental wellbeing. Methods: A quasi-experimental study involving 80 female institutionalised adolescents divided into intervention and control groups was conducted. Intervention involved implementation of the SSL programme. The effectiveness of the programme was evaluated based on several outcome parameters. Results: Factors including age, number of family members, perceived social support and self-esteem had significant correlations with mental wellbeing of participants. The SSL programme significantly improved the anxiety and stress levels of participants. Conclusion: SSL programme exclusively improves the mental wellbeing in institutionalised adolescents.
An exploratory study of pro-inflammatory cytokines in individuals with alcohol use disorder: MCP-1 and IL-8 associated with alcohol consumption, sleep quality, anxiety, depression, and liver biomarkers
Background High levels of sleep disturbances reported among individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) can stimulate inflammatory gene expression, and in turn, may alter pro-inflammatory cytokines levels. We aimed to investigate associations between pro-inflammatory cytokine markers with subjective measures of sleep quality, psychological variables and alcohol consumption among individuals with AUD. Methods This exploratory study is comprised of individuals with AUD ( n = 50) and healthy volunteers ( n = 14). Spearman correlation was used to investigate correlations between plasma cytokine levels and clinical variables of interest (liver and inflammatory markers, sleep quality, patient reported anxiety/depression scores, and presence of mood and/or anxiety disorders (DSM IV/5); and history of alcohol use variables. Results The AUD group was significantly older, with poorer sleep quality, higher anxiety/depression scores, and higher average drinks per day as compared to controls. Within the AUD group, IL-8 and MCP-1 had positive significant correlations with sleep, anxiety, depression and drinking variables. Specifically, higher levels of MCP-1 were associated with poorer sleep ( p = 0.004), higher scores of anxiety ( p = 0.006) and depression ( p < 0.001), and higher number of drinking days ( p = 0.002), average drinks per day ( p < 0.001), heavy drinking days ( p < 0.001) and total number of drinks ( p < 0.001). The multiple linear regression model for MCP-1 showed that after controlling for sleep status and heavy drinking days, older participants ( p = 0.003) with more drinks per day ( p = 0.016), and higher alkaline phosphatase level ( p = 0.001) had higher MCP-1 level. Conclusion This exploratory analysis revealed associations with cytokines MCP-1 and IL-8 and drinking consumption, sleep quality, and anxiety and depression in the AUD group. Furthermore, inflammatory and liver markers were highly correlated with certain pro-inflammatory cytokines in the AUD group suggesting a possible relationship between chronic alcohol use and inflammation. These associations may contribute to prolonged inflammatory responses and potentially higher risk of co-morbid chronic diseases.
