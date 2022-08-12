ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Additional Restaurant Parking Coming To The Yard District In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—In order to attract more patrons to establishments in the new Yard District section of Newport News, additional parking will soon be provided for the area. Newport News City Council recently approved the transfer of ownership of four parcels of its land located in The Yard District to the Economic Development Authority (EDA) to improve parking.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
City
Newport, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Business
purewow.com

The 16 Most Charming Small Towns in Virginia

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The nation’s capital is great and all, but if you’re looking for a low-key vacation that serves up breathtaking natural...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
peninsulachronicle.com

Youngkin Discusses Business Challenges During Williamsburg Chamber Breakfast

JAMES CITY-The Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Business Leaders Community Breakfast on Tuesday, August 16, with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin as guest speaker. The governor addressed workforce challenges alongside Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. The sold-out event was held at Colonial Heritage. Want...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Chesapeake warehouse sells for $13.59M

Property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service. A 70,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Chesapeake sold for $13.59 million in late July, Colliers announced Wednesday. Located at 3512 Business Center Drive in the Cavalier Industrial Park, the property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service and serves...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTOP

DMV launches website to make visits easier in Virginia

A new website aims to help customers prepare for a visit to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The website serves as a “one-stop reference page” for customers who want to complete their transactions at the DMV in a single visit, and lists the forms and documents required for in-person services.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy