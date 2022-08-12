Read full article on original website
Patricia A. Giebel
Patricia A. Giebel, age 84, of Pigeon Falls, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in. the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls. Memorial services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Our. Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in...
Jann (Wollberg) Overlien
Jann (Wollberg) Overlien, 65, died August 15, 2021 in Black River Falls, WI. Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at Melrose Alliance Church. Burial to follow in the Melrose Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 12:30 P.M. until service time. Zwickey Funeral Homes,...
Leone J. Lakowske
Leone J. Lakowske, 94, of Sparta, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, in Sparta, with Pastor Mike Ohman officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta, following the services.
Retiring Tomah Health CEO Recognized by Health Community
The Tomah Health Community Foundation has recognized retiring Tomah Health C-E-O Phil Stuart with a donation to the Sparta-based Saint Clare Health Mission of Monroe County. Foundation members donated five-hundred dollars in Stuart’s name to the mission before the foundation’s annual golf outing held August fifth. Mission Medical...
Purple Benches Placed in Chippewa Falls for 10 Year Old Murder Victim
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
3rd Annual The Elroy Lion’s Vendor Affair Seeking Vendors for AppleDumpling Days
To announce another year at the Apple Dumpling Day Race. The Elroy. Lion’s Vendor Affair is seeking local artists, craftspeople, services,. and small and home businesses to display their goods and services. • September 10, 2022. • 8 am to 2 pm. • Schultz Park (Elroy Fairgrounds, Elroy, WI)
Childbirth Class to be Held September 1 in Tomah
Tomah Health has scheduled a childbirth education class Sept. 1 from 5:30p.m. -8:30p.m. for expecting moms and soon to be dads. The hospital recommended class focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
