DOUGLAS: Having a fit for a few extra yards

Douglas

Lee Trevino, the winner of six of golf’s major championships, once said that for him to achieve even a slight change in his swing, he would have to pound 500 balls a day, each day, for six months. That is 90,000 golf swings, which would exhaust my quota.

Additionally, I do not have the time, talent, energy or the healthy back for that, so I decided on a different strategy to produce a better golf shot. It fits well with one of the guiding lights of my life, which is to seek shortcuts whenever possible.

I recently spent two one-hour sessions getting “club fitted,” during which a golf instructor uses technology to determine critical metrics in a person’s golf swing, such as clubhead speed, ball speed, launch angle, spin rate, etc., a process that will inevitably lead to the purchase of a custom-made set of clubs, woods, irons, and wedges. The philosophy being: If the golf swing is hopelessly flawed, find a set of golf clubs, woods, and irons, that will better disguise those flaws.

I had been toying with the idea for a couple of years, not necessarily because I think a new set of clubs will shave strokes from my score. Thanks to technology – the golf club but mostly the golf ball – my 64-year-old self, decrepit as I am, produces more quality golf shots than I did as a 28-year-old, when I was relatively fit.

Note: I did not say I played better golf now than then, but the golf shots look better. Golf is about getting the ball in the hole as quickly as possible, and that is a clock I have been unable to rewind.

I also knew that once this journey began, it would inevitably lead to the purchase of a new set of golf clubs, because impulsive is on the list of things I am. It will work out to about two months of labor, but on the bright side, my cash-back Visa card is going to get a nice bump in available rewards.

I pulled the trigger at least in part so I could get an accurate baseline to better measure the slow degradation of my golf swing as I enter my 66th year on Aug. 26 and whatever remains after that – as if I needed yet another reminder of what I used to do with ease but now cannot do at all.

“Well crap, looks like I lost 3 more mph of clubhead speed and 8 more yards of driving distance,” I envision myself saying when the ball plunges into the pond just short of the green instead of nestling on it like a bird with sore feet.

It was an interesting experience, with the instructor clearly focused on the quest for more distance, the kryptonite for most amateur male golfers who believe that testosterone is best measured by how far he can propel a golf ball. That is why most amateur golfers morph into a corkscrew when they make a golf swing.

I do not desire to hit my 7-iron farther; that is why I have a 6-iron.

When the instructor told me that the Callaway irons flew the farthest, but the Cobra irons landed nearer the pin, the choice was easy.

Now off the tee? Certainly, distance matters, and the instructor, after adding a couple or 3 yards to my irons, was able to fit me with woods that show me driving the ball about 8 to 12 extra yards, which should be handy. We will have to see if that extra distance, both irons and woods, travel from inside and on a golf mat to outside and on real turf.

The clubs have been ordered. My calculation is that for about $3,000, I will be able to pick up an average of about 5 to 7 yards throughout my bag. I think land in Manhattan is less expensive.