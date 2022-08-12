Read full article on original website
Important Changes To Your Pharmacy In New York State
There has been a few changes to pharmacies across New York State that have taken place since your last visit. As we are coming out of the worst pandemic in the United States and across the globe, health officials are still trying to save lives on another front. While the...
“Dos Rios” Sign Removed Amid Speculation About Binghamton Site
Binghamton restaurant fans are wondering if a new establishment may be about to set up shop at the location of the recently-closed Dos Rios Cantina. The Court Street restaurant ceased operations in April amid financial problems after two partners in the business were arrested on felony charges. Workers from a...
NYS Grant Inches Rod Serling Statue Closer to Binghamton’s Recreation Park
A statue of Binghamton native-son, author and playwright Rod Serling stepping through a doorway of imagination at Recreation Park on the West Side is closer to reality. New York State Assembylwoman Donna Lupardo (D-52 Endwell) announced during the weekend Rod Serling Festival events that a $50,000 grant has been secured for the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation.
GALLERY: The Upspoken Rules Of Southern Tier Dog Parks
I applaud whoever came up with the idea of dog parks. While there are plenty of places to walk your dog, you must keep them on a leash at all times. It's your the safety of your pet, those you may come in contact with, and keeps your dog on the right path.
25 Miles Per Hour Limits Could Be Coming Soon To New York Municipalities
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide effort to prevent speeding. Speeding seems to be the norm on our streets and highways. It is a rare thing when I notice someone doing the speed limit. I tend to go over the limit as well, but not by too much.
Frozen Pizzas Being Recalled In New York State Due To Metal Pieces
Another day, another food recall. An Illinois-based company is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to metal contaminants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, located in Woodridge is recalling frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.
Cheri Lindsey Park in Binghamton Hosting Child Safety Kit Giveaway
Cheri Lindsey Park, named after a 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Binghamton on March 26, 1984, will host a giveaway of child safety kits on Saturday. Many have drawn comparisons to Cheri Lindsey's murder in the past few months following the murder of Aliza Spencer, another 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her own home in Binghamton. In April, the Investigative Discovery Channel told Cheri's story on an episode titled "The Paper Route" of 'Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death.' While Cheri's murder was solved almost immediately, resulting in James Wales of Binghamton receiving 33 years in prison for the heinous crime, Aliza's murder still remains unsolved over three months later.
West Nile Virus Creeping Closer To The New York Border
West Nile Virus first came to light in North America in 1999. It had previously only been found in West Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. West Nile Virus is a is a mosquito-borne disease. It's spread through a mosquito bite and can cause Encephalitis. According to the Pennsylvania Department of...
Remember When A Binghamton University Fraternity Ran 24 Hours Straight?
For some reason, I've been enjoying reminiscing back over the years I've been in Binghamton. While I am hesitant to admit it, since I'm not originally from the Binghamton area, I've lived here for over 40 years. How many years must one live in a community to officially call it their home? I think I've earned my stripes.
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
Demolition of Iconic IBM Country Club Complex “Imminent”
The walls of the beloved country club facilities used by IBM Endicott employees and their families for decades will soon come tumbling down. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the final hurdle has been cleared and the demolition process is "imminent" on the property just west of Johnson City. During...
New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell
A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
Tioga County Pigs Make Daring Escape to Join Police Force
A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
“New York Post” Cites Aliza Spencer Killing in State Crime Story
The unsolved shooting death of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is one of the cases the New York Post used to illustrate what it described as "violence across the Empire State." The story appeared in the newspaper's Tuesday print editions under the headline: "Living in a 'State' of Fear." According to...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
Inmates, No More… New York Changes What We Call People Behind Bars
What term do you use when referring to a person in jail or prison? We have always known that person described as an 'inmate' of the correctional system, or other outdated terms. That is about to change in New York State as part of a legislative package to promote greater fairness and restore dignity for justice-involved individuals, according to the New Yórk State Governor Kathy Hochul's website.
Broome Residents Encouraged to Form Neighborhood Watch Groups
Although several "Neighborhood Watch" communities exist across Broome County, representatives of the sheriff's office are prepared to help residents develop new groups. Deputy Robert Stapleton, who oversees the agency's community policing division, said he works to educate members of existing Neighborhood Watch programs. Speaking on News Radio WNBF, Stapleton said...
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
