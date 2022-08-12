Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Family fit day this Saturday in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The city of Richland Parks and Recreation invites the community to the 1st Annual Family Fit Day, this Saturday, August, 20th. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in John Dam Plaza. It will be a day of exercise and fun, featuring live music and vendor...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Port celebrates latest at Columbia Gardens wine park
The Port of Kennewick celebrates the completion of the second phase of its Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village near the cable bridge with a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Sept. 15. The event was rescheduled after being canceled in July because of extreme heat. The second phase added a...
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities
After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Bird Flu in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Bird Flu was detected in Walla Walla County on Friday, August, 12th, bringing the total number of domestic flocks infected in Washington State to 31. "We must stay vigilant and prepared to respond for the coming weeks, and potentially months," said Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Veterinarian.
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland Police responded to the fire near the Queareensgate overpass. The blaze scorched between 5 and 7 acres along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another heat advisory forecast for Tri-Cities. When will these hot temperatures end?
“Fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. ... Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior.”
Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”
Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
Toxic Algae Bloom Forces Closure Of Popular Lake
A toxic blue-green algae bloom known as Cyanobacteria has been discovered at the popular McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Walla Walla County. "Out of an abundance of caution," the Lake has been closed. "McNary visitors should not swim, fish, boat, drink the water or engage in any other water contact...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity
It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Algae bloom found at wildlife refuge
BURBANK — The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has been notified by the Washington State Department of Ecology that cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, has been discovered at McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Burbank. Cyanobacteria can be harmful to people and fatal to animals. Due to...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla Public Schools receives $2.25M for after school programs
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Four elementary schools in Walla Walla will grow their after school education programs for the next five years through funding from the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center initiative. Walla Walla Public Schools received a $2.25 million grant from the initiative, with a $450,000 disbursement each year for five years.
nbcrightnow.com
3 Tri-City teens arrested on murder charges in Spokane
PASCO, Wash.- Three teens from the Tri-Cities are charged with murder in connection with a recent shooting. The three 18 year-olds are suspected of being part of a shooting on August, 6th, in West Pasco, that killed a 20 year old man and left another wounded. According to documents filed...
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland man charged with negligent driving for fatigue-caused crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old man from West Richland is being charged with second degree negligent driving after causing a collision on State Route 395 around 11:45 p.m. on August 15. He had been driving north on 395 about nine miles north of Pasco, near milepost 32 in...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care
The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary
A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
Comments / 0