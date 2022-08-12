Toledo basketball center Edu's comeback shows promise in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — AJ Edu felt great after playing 17 minutes Wednesday night in Toledo’s second of three exhibition games in Puerto Rico.

The junior center had four points — two on a rim-rattling dunk — along with 10 rebounds and a blocked shot, looking every bit like the AJ Edu who was named to the MAC All-Freshman team in 2018-19.

“I can do all the workouts and all the rehab sessions, but nothing quite emulates being on the court and playing the games,” Edu said. “It’s been super important for me and boosted my confidence a lot.”

Thursday morning, he felt just as good, which was probably the most important news UT has received in years related to Edu.

“He’s still a work in progress,” Rockets coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “But I think he has a chance to really help us. Ten rebounds. That’s huge. Defensively, he’s not back to where he was, but he’s close. I think he’s trying to go for too many blocks. But clearly, he’s helping us and getting better.”

It has been an odyssey for Edu, who was born in Cyprus, grew up in England, and plays under the Filipino flag. In 2019, he tore an ACL and missed the entire 2019-20 season. He returned in 2019-20 and tore his meniscus in the second game, sidelining him for the rest of the year. A second ACL tear occurred during the summer of 2021.

Last season, Edu played five total minutes in two games and then shut it down. Six months later, he’s in a different space physically and mentally, nearly 100 percent recovered from a past that has haunted himself and UT.

“I’m almost there. I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent there,” said Edu, who had two points and four rebounds in 16 minutes Monday night. “We’re doing little things with how I play. My style is more controlled, and that’s helping me play without any fear. Once I’m on the court, I don’t really think about my knee too much.”

That was evident in the second half Wednesday when he collided with a member of the Santurce All-Stars, fell to the floor, and popped right back up. For a moment, Toledo’s bench and the team’s doctors and training staff held their breath. But the dime-a-dozen collision didn’t faze Edu.

“I’m just enjoying every moment out there,” he said. “It’s been so long since I’ve played an extended amount of minutes like this. I’m just trying to build the blocks and build my confidence back on the court. Right now, I’m just really having fun out there and enjoying playing basketball again. I got a little tired at certain points, but I felt like the adrenaline kept me going. I’m just loving every minute of it.”

Kowalczyk and Edu both thought 17 minutes was a great stepping stone toward the regular season. Not having fatigue or pain the next morning was another plus because Edu will have back-to-back games when Toledo plays in the Gulf Coast Showcase in November and the Mid-American Conference tournament in March.

The Rockets have plenty of offense, and Edu has never been an offense-first player anyway. But they can benefit greatly from his defense. When healthy, Edu has proven to be a difference maker. The 6-foot-10 shot blocker had nearly two blocks per game as a freshman, setting the school freshman record (57) and coming up just three blocks shy of the all-time program record.

In two games during the 2020-21 season, Edu had 14 rebounds and four blocks.

“I know I can contribute to this team and make an impact on the court the way I’m feeling right now,” he said. “And I’m going to feel even better when October and November roll around.”