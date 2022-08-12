ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Could DFW lose its spot as the top luxury home market in Texas?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has led Texas in luxury home sales for the last five years, but according to the Texas A&M Texas Real Estate Research Center, it could be edged out soon by Austin. According to the research center, the number of luxury homes sold in Austin from January...
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
Watering on the wrong day? Fort Worth is using new meters to watch you

The city of Fort Worth knows if you’ve been using your sprinklers to water your lawn on days when you’re not supposed to, and is asking you kindly to stop. The water department using its recently installed smart water meter system to target homes and businesses that use 300 or more gallons of water per hour on Mondays, when watering is not allowed.
Eagles Add Six More ‘Hotel California’ 2022 US Tour Dates

Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November. The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.
Local Rural City Thrives with Housing Growth

Like many rural cities in North Texas, Aubrey is experiencing notable growth. About a 10-minute drive from Aubrey lies Silverado, a master-planned community built by D.R. Horton. Located about 20 minutes northeast of Denton, the community developed over the past few years. This year, its builder was ranked as the...
