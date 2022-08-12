Read full article on original website
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Texas city ranked in top 5 with 3 others in bottom 10 of best music cities in the US, study states
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the country and even the world to get a taste of music in your life is some of the most fun travel and music fanatics can have. Checking out new bands, artists, venues, sounds, and everything in between is nothing short of exciting. Recently,...
2 North Texas cities ranked amongst the top cities in South for remote work
Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
checkoutdfw.com
Could DFW lose its spot as the top luxury home market in Texas?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has led Texas in luxury home sales for the last five years, but according to the Texas A&M Texas Real Estate Research Center, it could be edged out soon by Austin. According to the research center, the number of luxury homes sold in Austin from January...
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
getnews.info
At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner
Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
checkoutdfw.com
Cities with the most expensive homes near Sherman, Texas
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Sherman-Denison, TX metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
AOL Corp
Watering on the wrong day? Fort Worth is using new meters to watch you
The city of Fort Worth knows if you’ve been using your sprinklers to water your lawn on days when you’re not supposed to, and is asking you kindly to stop. The water department using its recently installed smart water meter system to target homes and businesses that use 300 or more gallons of water per hour on Mondays, when watering is not allowed.
Eagles Add Six More ‘Hotel California’ 2022 US Tour Dates
Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November. The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.
WFAA
DFW weather: Triple digits to start the week, but there's relief in sight
North Texas will have to deal with triple-digit heat to start the week. But the 10-day forecast has temperatures in the 80s soon!
What’s Developing: It’s Fairview Time to Add to Collin County’s Residential Growth
It’s Fairview‘s turn to grow. Most of the cities in Collin County have experienced a torrent of residential development. Now, the town of Fairview — an 8.7-square-mile space tucked between Allen’s northern side and McKinney’s southern border — is set to grow with a major apartment community in the works.
dallasexpress.com
Local Rural City Thrives with Housing Growth
Like many rural cities in North Texas, Aubrey is experiencing notable growth. About a 10-minute drive from Aubrey lies Silverado, a master-planned community built by D.R. Horton. Located about 20 minutes northeast of Denton, the community developed over the past few years. This year, its builder was ranked as the...
