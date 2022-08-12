Read full article on original website
utilitydive.com
Xcel Energy seeks FERC approval to buy 120 MW of Minnesota wind from Allete in $216M deal
An Xcel Energy utility plans to buy two wind projects in Minnesota totaling 120 MW from Allete subsidiaries, according to applications filed Monday at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Northern States Power Co. asked FERC to let it buy the 100-MW Northern Wind facility and the roughly 20-MW Rock Aetna...
utilitydive.com
States jockey for position, launch partnerships as they vie for $8B of federal hydrogen funding
Both New York and Oregon have joined regional bids for hydrogen hub funding from the Department of Energy, representatives from both states said during a Thursday webinar hosted by the National Association of State Energy Officials. Both states have launched planning exercises intended to integrate hydrogen into their clean energy...
